target

OKANOGAN – The Okanogan Wildlife Council hosted an NRA-approved service rifle match Saturday, June 25.

Conditions were perfect, with blue skies and no wind, said spokesman Ralph Malone. The only discomfort was a little too much heat and mirage during the last stage of the event.

Tim Rieb was the range officer and called match orders, while Betty Cleveland was the statistical officer. Marnee Cleveland cooked post-match burgers.

New competitor Jake Collins posted a score of 558 and 1X for his first try. Frank Eylar posted a personal best score of 223.

The next service rifle match is July 24 at the Riverside Sportsmen’s Association range on Pharr Road north town.

Results – 1, Ralph Malone, 800. 2, Chad Cleveland, 706. 3, Jeff Workman, 609. 4, Jason Eylar, 559. 5, Jake Collins, 558. 6, Frank Eylar, 223.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.