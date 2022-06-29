Wildlife council hosts rifle match The Chronicle Jun 29, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OKANOGAN – The Okanogan Wildlife Council hosted an NRA-approved service rifle match Saturday, June 25.Conditions were perfect, with blue skies and no wind, said spokesman Ralph Malone. The only discomfort was a little too much heat and mirage during the last stage of the event.Tim Rieb was the range officer and called match orders, while Betty Cleveland was the statistical officer. Marnee Cleveland cooked post-match burgers.New competitor Jake Collins posted a score of 558 and 1X for his first try. Frank Eylar posted a personal best score of 223.The next service rifle match is July 24 at the Riverside Sportsmen’s Association range on Pharr Road north town.Results – 1, Ralph Malone, 800. 2, Chad Cleveland, 706. 3, Jeff Workman, 609. 4, Jason Eylar, 559. 5, Jake Collins, 558. 6, Frank Eylar, 223. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Rifle Match Jake Collins Sport Frank Eylar Ralph Malone Tim Rieb Betty Cleveland × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Jobs PAID NAC CLASS - NVH EXTENDED CARE Special Education Teachers - 2022-23 School Year - Methow Valley SD MANAGING EDITOR SUN MOUNTAIN LODGE IS HIRING MULTIPLE POSITIONS CITY OF OMAK OKANOGAN SCHOOL DISTRICT OKANOGAN SCHOOL DISTRICT FAMILY HEALTH CENTERS ADVANCE SUN MOUNTAIN LODGE IS HIRING SUN MOUNTAIN LODGE MANAGING EDITOR ELEMENTARY SPECIAL EDUCATION PARA-EDUCATOR 22-23 TOWN OF TWISP OPEN POSITIONS! ELEMENTARY ART/STEAM TEACHER 3RD GRADE TEACHER LOG CHURCH CHRISTIAN SCHOOL HIRING TEACHERS AND STAFF! INTERESTED IN CAREGIVING RADIOLOGY/CT TECH - FULL-TIME PATIENT REGISTRATION REPRESENTATIVE - PER DIEM/WEEKENDS CLINIC PATIENT REGISTRATION REP - FULL-TIME DIETARY COOK/AIDE - TEMPORARY/FULL-TIME NA-C FULL-TIME/NIGHTS CERTIFIED CODER - FULL-TIME THREE RIVERS HOSPITAL OPEN POSITIONS! MANSFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT OPEN POSITIONS PUBLIC WORKS POSITIONS - CITY OF REPUBLIC Latest News Eddie Montgomery to headline county fair concert Nespelem Celebration set for July 7-10 Recent graduate dies at Omak Lake Water-sewer district scolded by state Okanogan mayor heads to grad school Health officials: Blood donations needed Tonasket releases pool schedule Ballots to be mailed by July 15 Fire Central Fire destroys Tonasket warehouse Firefighters get upper hand on blazes Summit Trail crews help with structure fire Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesIdentities released in Cape LaBelle shootingTwo dead in Aeneas Valley shootingRichard ‘Rick’ CornettFuneral home ownership changesBowers sentenced to nearly 63 yearsLouis Pope Tipper IVSecond pride celebration plannedBoy dies when vehicle plunges into pondLeona ForthunMike Craigen Sr. Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
