LEAVENWORTH — Omak won its third Caribou Trail League title in a row with a deciding match Jan. 26 in Leavenworth during a three-way meet with Quincy and Cascade.
To clinch the title for a third year straight, Omak was required to beat Cascade. Kayden Cate, Darryl Nanpuya and Derrick Gomis paved the way to a 46-30 win with pins in their respective matches against Cascade.
Heading into the second dual meet, against Quincy, head coach Dean Agee knew Omak had a secured the title, but the question was whether it would be a shared title. With a win, Omak would secure the title, but a loss would mean sharing the title with Quincy.
Against Quincy, Omak dropped some early points, going down 18-0 in the first three bouts. However, Omak won the following three bouts, dropping the gap to three points at 18-15. But Omak couldn’t push past the tie barrier and ultimately lost to Quincy, still only down three points, with a team score of 36-33.
Without tiebreaker criteria for team scores in league standing, Omak and Quincy became co-champions.
Omak at Leavenworth
vs. Cascade (46-30, Omak)
106 — Tameron Hall, Omak, forfeit.
113 — Mya Herrera. Casc., forfeit.
120 — Damien Sandoval, Casc., forfeit.
126 — Alex Warman, Casc., pin, Hayden Velasco, Omak, 0:38.
132 — Kayden Cate, Omak, pin, Leo Garcia, Casc., 0:45.
138 — Jessie Garcia, Omak, forfeit.
145 — Darryl Nanpuya, Omak, pin, Jeffrey Palacios, Casc., 3:30.
152 — Caden Johnson, Omak, maj. dec., Rally Baker, Casc., 16-7.
160 — Kami Sabaria, Casc., pin, Ayden Stafford, Omak, 1:25.
170 — Derrick Gomis, Omak, pin, Talon Johnson, Casc., 3:32.
182 — Victor Lopez, Casc., forfeit.
195 — Xavier Cardona, Omak, forfeit.
220 — Bryan Juarez Lopez, Omak, pin, Axel Pocheco, Casc., 3:29.
285 — Leighton Jensen, Omak, forfeit.
Exhibition — Xavier Cardona, Omak, dec., Victor Lopez, Casc., 7-5.
vs. Quincy (36-33, Quincy)
106 — Saidt Alvarez, Quin., pin, Tameron Hall, Omak, 1:06.
113 — Double forfeit.
120 — Double forfeit.
126 — Adiel Sandoval, Quin., forfeit.
132 — Kayden Cate, Omak, pin, Brandon Gonzalez, Quin., 1:57.
138 — Israel Perez, Quin., pin, Jessie Garcia, Omak, 3:58.
145 — Darryl Nanpuya, Omak, forfeit.
152 — Caden Johnson, Omak, forfeit.
160 — Jayden Richard, Quin., pin, Derrick Gomis, Omak, 4:40.
170 — Kenny Thompson, Quin., pin, Ayden Stafford, Omak, 0:26.
182 — Eric Ramierez, Quin., forfeit.
195 — Xavier Cardona, Omak, pin, Steven Chavarrin, Quin., 0:16.
220 — Bryan Juarez Lopez, Omak, dec., David Medina, Quin., 7-6.
285 — Leighton Jensen, Omak, forfeit.
Exhibition — Kiona Michel, Omak, pin, Bella Potter, Cash., 3:02.
Exhibition — Noah Bigboy-Gribble, Omak, dec., Ebuardo Lopez, Cash., 2-0.
Exhibition — Bella Potter, Cash., pin, Hayden Velasco, Omak, 1:35.
Lake Roosevelt at Okanogan
(43-24, Okanogan)
106 — Double forfeit.
113 — Tanner Grooms, OK, forfeit.
120 — Roger Cate, LR, forfeit.
126 — Double forfeit.
132 – Colton Jackson, LR, forfeit.
138 — Chad Busching, OK, dec., Francis Louie, LR, 14-10.
145 — Evan Roxby, OK, pin, Elijah Marchand, LR, 3:49.
152 — Teyten Flores, LR, pin, Julian Fonseca, OK, 1:51.
160 — Braiden Howell-Hansen, OK, forfeit.
170 — Johnny Swartsel, OK, maj. dec., Landon Krohn, LR, 11-1.
182 — Sergio Galicia, LR, pin, Kasey Erickson, OK, 0:52.
195 — Ryden Zabreznik, OK, pin, John Desautel, LR, 0:08.
220 — Charles Payne, OK, pin, Terek Bush, LR, 0:45.
295 — James Smith, OK, pin, Elijah Rasmussen, LR, 0:53.
