WINTHROP – The Winthrop Rink recently closed for the winter season, with 12,090 visitors slip-sliding across the ice during the 123 days it was open.
Last season the rink was open 121 days and had 12,476 visitors.
“We are so proud to have accommodated such a safe and healthy program schedule,” said organizers in an end-of-season report.
There were 129 youth hockey participants, up from 115 last year, and 2,029 drop-in adult hockey players, up from 1,909 the previous year.
Freestyle figure skaters numbered 372, up from 247 in 2020-21 and 132 during the 2019-20 winter.
The “learn to skate” program drew 71 participants. Methow Valley Elementary School had 15 participants in its after-school skate club.
An estimated 250 fourth grade free skate and field trip participants visited this year, including eight free field trips from Okanogan County fourth grade classes. The program was canceled last year because of COVID-19.
Spring and summer rentals start May 1, meaning the rink’s upstairs viewing and meeting rooms and/or the full facility is available to rent for meetings, birthday parties and other events. Rental information is on the rink’s website, www.winthroprink.org.
In addition, the rink, 208 White Ave., will host a summer recreation program featuring pickleball, roller/inline skating and roller/inline hockey.
