WINTHROP – The Winthrop Rink is open for the winter skating season.
Organizers say they hope to provide a safe opportunity for recreation consistent with public health mandates and guidelines at the Town of Winthrop-owned rink, 208 White Ave.
Except for restrooms, the rink’s indoor facility will be closed this winter. Warming tents, outdoor breezeway benches and a check-in window are offered.
For tournaments and general usage, four tents mimic the four locker rooms. Proper hygiene, social distancing and masking are encouraged. Masks are required in restrooms; staff and volunteers also must wear masks.
The rink schedule includes open skate sessions, figure skating, lessons, fourth grade free skate program, rentals, and hockey tournaments, practices, scrimmages and games.
Youth hockey tournaments on the NHL-sized rink are set for Dec. 10-12, 14U; Jan. 7-9, 2022, 10U, and Feb. 4-6, 2022, 12U.
The Joyful Jamboree, a 21/22 invitational tournament, is set for Jan. 28-30. Spectators will be admitted free, though donations will be accepted. The event includes a beer garden, barbecue and live music.
