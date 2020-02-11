LOUP LOUP – Skiers from Mission Ridge and Stevens Pass won overall titles at the annual Wolf Chase Ski Race on Feb. 8-9 at Loup Loup Ski Bowl.
Top honors went to Logan Grosdidier of Mission Ridge Ski Team and Jamison Oleksy of Stevens Pass Alpine Club.
More than 140 skiers ages 7-14 participated, said Steve Nelson, Loup Loup Alpine Ski Team coach. The Loup team hosted the race, which included slalom and giant slalom events.
Skiers from Loup Loup, Alpental, Stevens Pass, Mission Ridge, 49 Degrees North, Penguin Ski Club, Leavenworth Ski Club, Skykomish Ski Team and Mount Baker participated.
“Racers competed in two giant slalom races on the Ridge Run at the Loup on a firm surface both days, which proved to be excellent conditions for the race,” said Nelson. “This race is supported by communities in both the Okanogan and Methow valleys, and would not be possible except for the outpouring of volunteer support (of those) who made this race possible.”
The Loup Loup team also had some top finishers, led by Ella Gann, who placed first in the U8 girls’ giant slalom with a total time for two runs of 1:57.16.
Wolf Chase
Giant slalom, Feb. 8
U8 girls (two runs) – 1, Ella Gann, Loup Loup, 1:57.16. 2, Annabelle Kujala, Mission Ridge, 1:57.66. 3, Anna Stewart, Alpental, 2:02.20. 5, Mabel Grayum, Loup Loup, 2:30.16.
U10 girls (two runs) – 1, Lucy Halcott, Skykomish Ski Team, 1.55.02. 2, Jozi Holmes, Alpental, 2.00.46. 3, Brooke Bjorklund, Stevens Pass, 2:02.26. 9, Elaine Walker, Loup, 2:15.71. 11, Audrey Spaet, Loup Loup, 2:24.25. 17, Harper Hamilton, Loup Loup, 2:40.80.
U12 girls (two runs) – 1, Logan Grosdidier, Mission Ridge, 1:29.02. 2, Sasha Westerfield, Alpental, 1:36.69. 3, Molly Fretwell, Mission Ridge, 1.40.30. 11, Nella Belcher, Loup Loup, 1:51.64. 25, Adelina Humling, Loup Loup, 2:27.66.
U14 girls (two runs) – 1, Ruby KenKnight, Stevens Pass, 1:35.78. 2, Zia Szabadi, Stevens Pass, 1:39.93. 3, Lily Witman, Alpental, 1:40.31. 11, Greta Schumacher, Loup Loup, 2:13.49.
U8 boys (two runs) – 1, Theodore Graves, 49 Degrees North, 2:03.10. 2, Gage Jarrett, Penguin Ski Club, 2:04.53. 3, Nicholas Beukema, Mission Ridge, 2:09.56. 5, Gabriel Boesel, Loup Loup, 2:30.59. 6, Oliver Nelson, Loup Loup, 2:37.91.
U10 boys (two runs) – 1, Zachary Beukema, Mission Ridge, 1:42.59. 2, Joren Siebens, Mission Ridge, 1:50.47. 3, Lyric Ashford, Loup Loup, 1:53.53. 12, Wyatt Schumacher, Loup Loup, 2:07.45. 18, Finnbarr Humling, Loup Loup, 3.03.55.
U12 boys (two runs) – 1, Steffan Kragh, Mission Ridge, 1:33.48. 2, Jackson Fretwell, Mission Ridge, 1:34.48. 3, Cooper VanZutphen, Stevens Pass, 1:44.04. 20, Josef Gann, Loup Loup, 1:54.41. 17, Gunnar Evans, Loup Loup, 2:20.27.
U14 boys (two runs) – 1, Jamison Oleksy, Stevens Pass, 1:33.08. 2, Damon Alumbaugh, Loup Loup, 1:36.74. 3, Trevelyan Podawiltz, Stevens Pass, 1:40.24.
Giant slalom, Feb. 9
U8 girls (two runs) – 1, Annabelle Kujala, Mission Ridge, 1:68.76. 2, Anna Stewart, Alpental, 2:01.44. 3, Ella Gann, Loup Loup, 2:03.58. 5, Mabel Grayum, Loup Loup, 2:27.47.
U10 girls (two runs) – 1, Lucy Halcott, Skykomish, 1:57.19. 2, Lucy Smith, Stevens Pass, 2:00.63. 3, Jozi Holmes, Alpental, 2:01.88. 9, Elaine Walker, Loup Loup, 2:21.87. 12, Audrey Spaet, Loup Loup, 2:31.51. 14, Harper Hamilton, Loup Loup, 2:43.86.
U12 girls (two runs) – 1, Logan Grosdidier, Mission Ridge, 1:28.74. 2, Sasha Westerfield, Alpental, 1:38.32. 3, Molly Fretwell, Mission Ridge, 1:40.33. 11, Nella Belcher, Loup Loup, 1:50.14. 25, Adelina Humling, Loup Loup, 2:32.92.
U14 girls (two runs) – 1, Ruby KenKnight, Stevens Pass, 1:34.14. 2, Wynter Cohen, Stevens Pass, 1:34.15. 3, Lily Witman, Alpental, 1:39.72. 13, Greta Schumacher, Loup Loup, 2:16.64.
U8 boys (two runs) – 1, Gage Jarrett, Penguin, 2:04.18. 2, Nicholas Beukema, Mission Ridge, 2:11.99. 3, Gabriel Boesel, Loup Loup, 2:20.20.
U10 boys (two runs) – 1, Zachary Beukema, Mission Ridge, 1:42.18. 2, Joren Siebens, Mission Ridge, 1:44.94. 3, Roan Arango, Alpental, 1:49.79. 6, Lyric Ashford, Loup Loup, 1:56.48. 12, Wyatt Schumacher, Loup Loup, 2:15.22. 17, Finnbarr Humling, Loup Loup, 3:39.92.
U12 boys (two runs) – 1, Jackson Fretwell, Mission Ridge, 1:33.11. 2, Steffan Kragh, Mission Ridge, 1:34.11. 3, Cooper Neff, Mission Ridge, 1:42.41. 9, Josef Gann, Loup Loup, 1:53.51. 17, Gunnar Evans, Loup Loup, 2:22.97.
U14 boys (two runs) – 1, Jamison Oleksy, Stevens Pass, 1:34.14. 2, Jasper Schmidt, Stevens Pass, 1:42.23. 3, Trevelyan Podawiltz, Stevens Pass, 1:43.02.
