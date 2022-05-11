OMAK – May 5 turned out to be ladies’ night in pinochle play at the Omak Elks Club, with women taking the top four spots in scoring.
Jennifer Shawl had the high score at 8,050. Other high scores were turned in by Debbie Nuehring, 7,540; Lisa Turner, 7,530, and Dee Tarnowski, 7,430.
Partners with 300 pinochle were Tim and Gail Norman (twice), Tarnowski and Shawl, Tarnowski and JoAnn Harrison, Norma Lawson and Roy Gleason, and Wally Juneau and Diana Sauceda.
