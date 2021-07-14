COLVILLE — Work is underway on two Colville National Forest trail projects in Ferry County.
A quarter-mile of the western portion of Canyon Creek Trail No. 93, connecting Canyon Creek Campground to Log Flume Heritage Site, will be closed until approximately July 12.
The old bridge near Canyon Creek Campground will be removed and in September a new 100- by 6-foot weathering steel truss with wood deck pedestrian bridge will be installed.
The new bridge will sit above and outside of the 100-year flood plain, and will provide better access for wheelchairs, bicycles and families, creating a more enjoyable experience for all visitors while also addressing damage caused during recurring spring high water and flood events, said forest officials.
In addition, the foot bridge near the northern entrance of Hoodoo Canyon Trail No. 17, off Deadman Creek Road, will be replaced with the salvaged Canyon Creek Trail No. 93 bridge.
The existing Hoodoo Canyon trail bridge deck has rotted through, leaving holes that makes the structure unsalvageable. The existing bridge will be removed entirely, leaving a space for the Canyon Creek bridge to be installed higher and outside of the 100-year flood plain, said forest officials.
Reusing the Canyon Creek trail bridge will help keep costs down.
During the Hoodoo Canyon trail bridge replacement project, July 6-26, access to Emerald and Lily Lakes will be available only via the trail’s southern trailhead in Trout Lake Campground.
Funding comes the Great American Outdoors Act, signed into law in 2020, that provides funding to enable federal land managers to take aggressive steps to address deferred maintenance and other infrastructure projects on national forest and grasslands through 2025, said U.S. Forest Service officials.
Top priority is providing funding for infrastructure necessary to connect people to the land.
