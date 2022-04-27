HAVILLAH — A work day is planned May 1 at Sitzmark Ski Hill.
The event, which starts at 10 a.m., will include putting up summer fences and barriers, cleaning up the base area, trimming trees, and possibly scraping paint on the building in preparation for summer painting.
More information is available from Sandy Sutton, 509-485-2223 or sjsutton@ncidata.com.
