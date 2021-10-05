OMAK – Buck Workman and JoAnn Harrison had a round robin in pinochle play Sept. 28 at the Omak Elks Club.
High scores - Dick Fuller, 8,390; Workman, 7,780; Bill Bruton, 7,420.
Partners with 300 pinochle - Jane Gleason and Joe Shawl; Shawl and Debbie Neuhring; George Dunckel and Carole Weitman; Harrison and Ida Laurie; Marva Juneau and Bruton; Fuller and Workman.
