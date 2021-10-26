OMAK – Buck Workman had high score in pinochle play Oct. 19 at the Omak Elks Club.
Workman posted a score of 8,140. Others with high scores were Tim Norman, 7,910, and Carole Weitman, 6,970.
Partners with 300 pinochle were George Dunckel and Marva Juneau; Dunckel and Debbie Nuehring; Juneau and Jennifer Shawl; Jane Gleason and Tim Norman; KC Knowles and Tim Norman; Joe Shawl and Gail Norman; Knowles and Buck Workman; Buck Workman and Nuehring.
Weitman and Bill Bruton had 1,000 aces.
