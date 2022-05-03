OMAK – Buck Workman had the high score in pinochle April 28 at the Omak Elks Club.
He scored 8,320. Others with his scores were JoAnn Harrison, 7,960, and Dee Tarnowski, 6,690.
Partners with 300 pinochle were Harrison and Debbie Nuehring, Nuehring and Norma Lawson, Ida Laurie and Yank Clark (twice), and Tarnowski and Buck Workman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.