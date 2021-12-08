OMAK – Buck Workman tallied the high score in pinochle play Nov. 30 at the Omak Elks Club.
He scored 7,240, inching past Bill Bruton, who placed second with 7,230. Ken Chaplin was third with 7,150 and Jennifer Shawl fourth with 7,100.
Partners with 300 pinochle were Norma Lawson and Tom Schieffer, Yank Clark and Joe Shawl, Bruton and Gail Norman, Tim Norman and Debbie Nuehring, Neuhring and Jennifer Shawl, Nuehring and Roy Gleason, Gleason and Mike Serles, and Joe Shawl and Lisa Turner.
