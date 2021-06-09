OROVILLE – Dozens of wrestlers gathered June 2 at Oroville High School for a mix-and-match event.
The meet was smaller than one the week before at Okanogan, with 52 boys and 15 girls wrestling, said Okanogan coach Martin Mitchell.
Okanogan finished with 19 wins and 11 losses as a team, with Afton Wood, Sarah Hamilton and Amy Myers going undefeated for the girls’ team and Ryden Zabreznik, Charlie Payne and James Smith going undefeated for the boys’ team, the coach said.
Also wrestling and contributing to the team were Solstice Johnson, Johnny Swartsel, Trey Hopkins, Richie Myers, Dillon DeTro, Braiden Howell-Hanson, Tyler Olson, Hayden Chilmonik, Kasey Erickson, Jamie Gonzalez-Hall, Richie Arroyo and Rigo Castilla-Gomez.
Schools participating were Oroville, Lake Roosevelt, Manson, Almira/Couee-Hartline, Tonasket, Liberty Bell and Okanogan.
Okanogan meet
Okanogan High School hosted the first event of the high school wrestling season May 27 as Brewster, Cashmere, Manson, Oroville, Quincy, Tonasket, Wahluke and Warden went teams for a mix-and-match event.
The event drew 74 boys and 42 girls who wrestled a total of 113 matches on two wrestling mats in Dawson Gym.
No team scores were kept, only individual match scores of each bout, said Okanogan coach Martin Mitchell.
Warden had the largest contingent, with 21, and Okanogan was second with 18. Okanogan wrestlers finished with 25 wins and 11 losses.
Undefeated in the girls’ division for Okanogan were Afton Wood, Sarah Hamilton, Amy Myers and Solstice Johnson. Undefeated Bulldog boys were Dillion DeTro, Johnny Swartsel, Jamie Gonzalez-Hall, Richie Arroyo, Ryden Zabreznik and Charlie Payne.
Wrestling for Okanogan and winning matches along the way were Trey Hopkins, Richie Myers, Braiden Howell-Hanson, Tyler Olson, Hayden Chilmonik, Kasey Erickson and James Smith.
“We appreciate all who helped this event run smoothly,” said Mitchell, including athletic director Kevin Daling, middle school coach Dean Klepec, who announced, Okanogan Underground Wrestling Club for providing the mats and running the score clocks with the help of Okanogan Middle School assistant coach Chris Holand, Brenden Colbert and the referees.
