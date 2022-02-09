TONASKET — A multitude of local wrestlers have championed their respective weight classes to take the highest available seedings heading into regional meets this weekend.
Wrestler of the year awards for boys and girls in the 1B/2B district were voted on by the league’s coaches, with both awards heading to Tonasket. Waylon Thomas claimed the award for the boys and Cailee Denison took the girls’ award.
“Congratulations to both Waylon and Cailee for receiving wrestler of the year awards from the league’s coaches,” said Tonasket coach Cole Denison.
On the team level, Tonasket and Omak won their respective districts matches to claim District 6 league titles for their 1B/2B and 1A district titles, respectively.
Tonasket hosted the 1B/2B boys’ district meet on Feb. 5. Omak traveled to Quincy for the 1A boys’ meet the same day.
Girls don’t receive tiered separation for school sizing, forcing athletes from 1B schools to wrestle at the same meets as 4A schools. Okanogan finished seventh among 38 teams at the Feb. 5 meet at Liberty (Spangle), and the league title for the girls.
“I couldn’t be more proud of both the boys and girls’ results at the district tournaments Saturday,” said Martin Mitchell, Okanogan coach. “They competed with heart, sportsmanship and a competitive drive second to none.”
To qualify for regionals, male wrestlers in the 1B/2B bracket must have placed in the top three of their weight class at district. For the 1A Caribou Trail League, wrestlers must have placed in the top two, or placed third and beat a District 5 wrestler for the pigtail slot.
Girls needed to have placed in the top five of their weight class at the sub-regional meet.
“We are proud of the way both of the girls wrestled,” said Omak coach Dean Agee of Hayden Velasco and Kiona Michel. Velasco did not place; Michel placed third at 235 and moves on to this weekend’s regional meet.
1B/2B District 6
(Top 3 individuals in each weight move on)
Team — 1, TO, 369. 2, OK, 207. 3, LR, 192.5. 4, LB, 36. 5, OR, 34.
106 — 1, Roger Cate, LR. 2, Miguel Depaz, TO.
113 — 1, Tanner Grooms, OK. 2, Gerardo Hernandez, TO. 3, Daniel DePaz, TO.
120 — 1, Aaron Polito, TO. 2, Colton Jackson, LR. 3, Matthew Donaglia, TO. 4, Mathias Hamilton, OR.
126 — 1, Wyatt Sherrer, OR. 2, Keenan Denison, TO. 3, Noah Conner, TO.
132 — 1, Waylon Thomas, TO. 2, Francis Louie, LR. 3, Chad Busching, OK. 4, Kade Hamilton, OR.
138 — 1, Waylon Wilson, TO. 2, Teyten Flores, LR. 3, Elijah Marchand, LR. 4, Evan Roxby, OK.
145 — 1, Kevin Sanabria, TO. 2, Cody White, LB. 3, Christian Carson, LR. 4, Oakley Bonewell, OK.
152 — 1, Ameron Bretz, TO. 2, Tyge Plank, TO. 3, Tyler Olson, OK. 4, Julian Fonseca, OK.
160 — 1, Johnny Swartsel, OK. 2, Chris Rodriguez, TO. 3, Kaiden Palmer, LR. 4, Braiden Howell-Hansen, OK.
170 — 1, Sergio Galicia, LR. 2, Richie Arroyo, OK. 3, Landon Krohn, LR. 4, Jr Garcia, TO.
182 — 1, Evan Vanatta, TO. 2, Ryden Zabreznik, OK. 3, Ryan Hamlin, TO. 4, Kasey Erickson, OK.
195 — 1, Granger Sutton, TO. 2, Noah Holston, LB. 3, David Nunez, TO. 4, John Desautel, LR.
220 — 1, Carson Sasse, TO. 2, Charles Payne, OK. 3, Bo Fox, TO. 4, Rigoberto Castillo Gomez, OK.
285 — 1, James Smith, OK. 2, Joseph Tynan, LR. 3, Joseph Cates, OK. 4, Elijah Rasmussen, LR.
1A CTL District 6
(Top 2 individuals plus pigtail third move on)
Team — 1, Omak, 167. 2, Quin, 146. 3, Cash, 143. 4, Casc, 116. 5, Chel, 40.
106 — 1, Tameron Hall, Omak. 2, Angel Sandoval, Casc. 3, Saidt Alvarez, Quin.
113 — 1, Damian Sandoval, Casc.
120 — 1, Garrett Edwards, Cash. 2, Alexander Warman, Casc. 3, Adiel Sandoval, Quin.
126 — 1, Jessie Garcia, Omak. 2, Brandon Gonzalez, Quin. 3, Leonardo Garcia, Casc.
132 — 1, Darrell Napuya, Omak. 2, Kayden Cate, Omak. 3, Trenton Mason, Cash.
138 — 1, Hugh Wheeler, Cash. 2, Israel Perez, Quin. 3, Caden Johnson, Omak.
145 — 1, Jayden Myers, Cash. 2, Jeffry Palacios, Casc. 3, Ronald Hooten, Chel.
152 — 1, Jonathan Rojas Aguilar, Quin. 2, Rally Baker, Casc. 3, Jayden Richard, Quin. 4, Ayden Stafford, Omak.
160 — 1, Kenneth Thompson, Quin. 2, Tiernan Davis, Chel. 3, Franky Rosario, Casc. 4, Kamil Sarabia, Casc.
170 — 1, Genaro Reyna, Cash. 2, Derik Gomis, Omak. 3, Ian Carlo Lopez, Cash. 4, Talen Johnson, Casc.
182 — 1, Luke Jacobson, Cash. 2, Dawson Spies, Cash. 3, Colton Funk, Chel. 4, Victor Lopez, Casc.
195 — 1, Xavier Cardona, Omak. 2, Christian Avila, Quin. 3, Steven Chavarin, Quin. 4, Jonas Saxen, Chel.
220 — 1, David Medina, Quin. 2, Bryan Juarez-Lopez, Omak. 3, Axel Pacheco, Casc. 4, Jason Pritchard, Chel.
285 — 1, Leighton Jensen, Omak. 2, Noah Bigboy-Gribble, Omak. 3, Everardo Lopez, Cash. 4, Emmanuel Navarro, Quin.
North Girls Sub-Regional
(Top 5 individuals in each weight move on)
Team — 2, Quincy, 127. 7, Okan, 69. 15, LR, 35. 16 (tie), Rep/Cur, 33. 20, LB, 27. 21 (tie), TO, 26. 28, OM, 16.) (top 5 each weight)
Lake Roosevelt — 4, Arianna Waters 170. 2, Kaylee Landeros, 190.
Liberty Bell — 1, Cassidy Jones-Mowen, 135.
Okanogan — 2, Afton Wood, 110. No placing, Janely Vizcarra, 125. 5, Sarah Hamilton, 130. 2, Amy Myers, 145. 4, Solstice Johnsen, 190.
Omak — No placing, Hayden Velasco, 125. 3, Kiona Michel, 235.
Republic/Curlew — 2, Joshualynn Jager, 100. No placing, Marley Morton, 115. No placing, Evelyn Phillips, 115. No placing, Jada Woods, 140.
Tonasket — 5, Cailee Denison, 105. No placing, Dixie Williams, 125.
