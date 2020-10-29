WENATCHEE – Wenatchee Valley College’s sports fields have been named Cooprider Sport Fields Complex in honor of retired athletic director and coach Sandy Cooprider.
WVC trustees announced the new name last week. The complex includes the Paul Thomas Sr. Baseball Stadium, North Rotary Fastpitch Field, Mike Hollis Soccer Field and the multipurpose field.
Cooprider retired from WVC in 2015 after 44 years. He taught, coached and served as the athletic director. He is a member of the WVC Sports Hall of Fame and received a Distinguished Alumni Award.
He led the WVC football team to win the Northwest Athletic Association of Community Colleges championship in 1983, and was a driving force in development of the stadium and fields during his time at the college.
“WVC changed my whole life from my time as a student to becoming an instructor, coach, intramural director and athletic director,” Cooprider told trustees during their October board meeting. “I haven’t seen a community as supportive as Wenatchee.
“Hundreds of people contributed to the building of the fields and complex. I had a vision. If I had an opportunity, I knew I wanted to make the dream of having a high-quality complex come true, because when you build it, they will come.”
Cooprider originally came to WVC as a student after high school and played football. A first-generation college student, he earned his bachelor’s degree from Montana State University and his master’s from Whitworth University.
A naming ceremony will be planned when gatherings are allowed. The complex will feature a plaque honoring Cooprider and detailing his WVC legacy.
