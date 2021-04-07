WENATCHEE - Wenatchee Valley College will have both of its graduation ceremonies and the nursing students’ pinning ceremony virtually this year.
“The difficult decision was made in collaboration with college administrators, student services staff and student government,” said a college announcement.
“We understand that this news may be disappointing for our graduates and their families and we know the hard work and dedication our students have put in to completing their degrees,” said Erin Tofte, WVC associate dean of campus life, equity and inclusion. “However, we feel an obligation to our students, employees and community at large to make the safest choice we can.”
WVC will use the same service as last year. It allowed students to submit photos and videos to be shared during the virtual live-stream ceremony.
Deadline to apply for graduation is Monday, May 3. Graduates will then receive separate instructions to submit their materials and to apply to be a part of the virtual ceremony.
“Not all of our students are local. We have students from three different counties, international students and student families from multiple states who attend graduation,” Tofte said.
The Wenatchee campus virtual commencement and nursing student pinning ceremony are scheduled for Friday, June 18. Omak campus’ ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, June 19.
Graduation speakers will be Jean Rodgers, Omak campus business faculty member, and Rocio Carrion of I AM Empowerment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.