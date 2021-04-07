WENATCHEE - Sports competition at Wenatchee Valley College will resume in early April.
Because of COVID-19, it marks the first time during the 2020-21 academic year that sports competition is allowed to resume for community college athletes in Washington.
Six of the college’s seven athletic teams will be able to participate in a shortened season during spring quarter. WVC women’s volleyball, basketball and softball, along with men’s soccer, basketball and baseball will compete against Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region opponents only, said the college.
No postseason play will take place this year. The athletic season will finish in early June ahead of graduation.
Women’s basketball kicks off the season at Blue Mountain on April 6. The first home games at WVC are men's baseball and women’s softball against Columbia Basin on April 8.
Athletic schedules may fluctuate throughout spring quarter. The most up-to-date game schedules and information will be posted at gowvc.com.
WVC will follow the NWAC Return to Play Safety Guidelines and Washington’s Higher Education Reopening Plan. Testing protocols, as directed by NWAC in partnership with the Chelan-Douglas Health District, require high-risk sports athletes and staff (basketball and volleyball) to move through rapid antigen testing successfully prior to each competition.
Medium-and-low-risk sports - soccer, baseball and softball - will test half of the roster once per week ahead of competition.
Though the campus remains closed to the public, WVC is working under state guidance in cooperation with local health authorities for the possibility of allowing fans to attend competitions on campus.
If allowable, fans will need to fill out a symptom form prior to entry to serve as an attestation and provide contact tracing information if there’s a known exposure at a particular event.
Women’s soccer has been suspended indefinitely because of low roster numbers attributed to recruiting challenges presented by the pandemic. WVC will continue to honor any athletic aid promised to student athletes who remain enrolled during spring quarter.
As the NWAC previously announced, all student athletes will retain their future eligibility, regardless of whether or they have engaged in any intercollegiate competition during the 2020-21 academic year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.