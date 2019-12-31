OMAK – The past year was a momentous in terms of local sports, capped by Tonasket’s three-peat as state 2B team wrestling champion.
Lake Roosevelt finished second, proving that north central Washington is a powerhouse in the wrestling world. Further proving that: Omak’s Navarro Nanpuya won a 1A state championship at 170 pounds and was named Caribou Trail League wrestler of the year, and Okanogan’s Dalton Swayze won the 195-pound 1A crown.
No. 1
Wrestling, with Tonasket winning its third straight state team title in February, is the year’s top local sports story.
The Tigers had five individual champions – Waylon Thomas at 106, Colin Silverthorn at 120, Dawson Bretz at 126, Garrett Wilson at 145 and Isaac Gomez at 195 – while scoring 348 points, the most of any team of any size in the state at Mat Classic XXXI. The score broke the team’s state record (for all classes) set in 2018 at 286.5.
Of the 21 Tonasket wrestlers at state, 18 scored team points in the class that included 47 teams.
Lake Roosevelt finished a strong second in the B’s with no champions but five second-place finishers who helped amass 219 points.
On the girls’ side, Oroville was the lone area school to finish with a medal. Taralynn Fox finished sixth at 120 and earned 17 team points.
In March, Tonasket Mayor Dennis Brown, honored coach Cole Denison and the team.
Nanpuya, meanwhile, competed in late March in the National High School Coaches Association Senior Nationals in Virginia Beach, Va. Although he fell to wrestlers from North Carolina and Ohio, he had a great experience and received invitations to visit colleges in Pennsylvania and Iowa.
In 2B, the Tigers’ Gomez was named Central Washington League wrestler of the year at 195 pounds. Lake Roosevelt coach Steve Hood was voted coach of the year.
No. 2
Okanogan girls won state 1A track title May 29 in Cheney and set several school records in the process.
The Bulldogs, small in numbers but big on the scoreboard, finished with a commanding 72 points. They easily outdistanced second-place Connell with 54 points, third-place King’s at 52.5 and fourth-place Northwest Christian at 49.
Kendra Sachse set a school record in the long jump at 18 feet, one inch to finish second.
Sachse won the javelin (147-06) and ran a leg on school record-making 4x100 (1:44.4) and 4x200 relay teams (49.11). Both teams also included Caitlyn Barton, Myra Rasmussen and Renea Taylor, who were sophomores.
Rasmussen set a school record in the 400 in 59.05 to finish fourth in state. She also placed fifth in the triple jump (35-00.25).
Taylor broke her own school record in the 300 hurdles (45.02), where she finished first. She also was third in the 200 (25.65).
Okanogan coach Marty Staggs was named state track and field girls’ coach of the year for all levels. His name was submitted for section and national coach of the year.
No. 3
Almira/Coulee-Hartline nabbed the state 1B softball crown for the second time and the boys’ team won the 1B baseball title. Meanwhile, Brewster placed third in 2B baseball.
The ACH girls topped Colton 2-1 May 25 for their second straight state fastpitch title.
The Warriors (25-1) opened the eight-team state tournament in Yakima with a 17-0 blasting of Taholah in the quarterfinals and 6-2 win over Inchelium in the semifinals on May 24.
ACH fielded seven freshmen, three sophomores and two juniors.
No. 4
Francis “Fran” Marchand of Omak finished as the all-around cowboy at the Indian National Finals Rodeo competed in October at the South Point Equestrian Center in Las Vegas, Nev.
Marchand finished fourth in bareback with 302 points on the maximum four heads and earned 283 points on four head to finish fifth in saddle bronc.
He won a saddle, buckle and horse trailer.
Also at INFR were Rocksie Marchand, formerly of Omak and now in Wilbur, and Kaelyn Marchand, Omak. Both competed in barrel racing, with Rocksie finishing 24th and Kaelyn 28th.
Wyatt Covington of Omak had the top bull ride on Day 5 with 84 points. That was good enough to tie him for fifth in the average.
No. 5
The Liberty Bell girls’ cross country team finished second in state and the Brewster boys were fifth at the 1B/2B championship races in November in Pasco.
Liberty Bell girls also were named state academic champions with a combined average grade point average of 3.987 out of 4.0.
No. 2 state-ranked Pope John Paul II of Lacey edged No. 1-ranked Liberty Bell, 96-102, for the girls’ 1B/2B title.
Liberty Bell had won the previous three state crowns.
The Liberty Bell boys finished eighth as a team (out of 16 teams).
Other top sports stories:
-Almira/Coulee- Hartline knocked down a third-place finish in the 1B state volleyball tournament in Yakima.
The Warriors (3-1) were the lone team out of five local squads at state to earn a trophy. Brewster and Pateros each went 1-2 at state. Also at state were Okanogan at 1A and Lake Roosevelt at 2B.
-Sadie Bjornsen, formerly of the Methow Valley, held the overall leader bib and position early in World Cup 2019-20 cross skiing competition.
