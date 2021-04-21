BREWSTER - Okanogan High School’s young softball team topped Brewster, 16-8, on the Bears’ field April 13.
“While we did make some mistakes, I was happy overall with our performance,” said Okanogan coach Darin Radke. “In a normal season, we wouldn’t even be playing games yet and our young inexperienced players have to be thrown into the fire - we only have one girl in our lineup with varsity experience.
“So, when you take that into consideration, I’m really happy with how we are playing. I love that this group is so coachable and willing to learn. That will pay off down the road.”
Okanogan scored in every inning but one.
“It wasn’t flashy, but we were able to execute offensively and score a few at a time to slowly increase our lead,” he said.
Okanogan hitting - Aleena Lafferty, 1-for-2, single; Aanna Duncan, 2-for-5; Jenna Radke, 3-for-4, double, home run; Hailee Bruns, 1-for-4; Tsalee Mail, 1-for-4; Laine Morgan, 2-for-4, triple; Trinity Gilchrist, 1-for-2.
Okanogan pitching – Radke, 4 innings pitched, 3 runs, 2 earned runs, 8 strikeouts, 4 bases on balls; Mail, 3 innings pitched, 4 runs, 2 earned runs, 5 strikeouts, 0 bases on balls.
Okanogan 11, ACH 10
Okanogan came out hot April 17 and jumped to a 9-1 lead after four innings against Almira/Coulee-Hartline, eventually winning 11-10 at home, said coach Darin Radke.
In the fifth, the bats went cold “and I think our energy level dropped a bit,” he said. “ACH started hitting the ball and we made a few errors on defense. This snowballed into a couple of big innings for ACH in the fifth and sixth.”
The Bulldogs found themselves down, 10-9, and needed to score two runs in the bottom of the sixth and hold the Warriors in the seventh to get the win.
“I was happy to see the girls dig deep and come back instead of just rolling over and taking the loss,” said Radke.
Okanogan hitting - Jenna Radke, 4-4, 2B, 3B; Piper Bauer, 1-3, 2B; Tsalee Mail, 2-4, 3B; Hailee Bruns, 3-4, 2B; Trinity Gilchrist, 1-2, 2B.
Okanogan pitching - Jenna Radke, 5.1 IP, 9 R, 2 ER, 6 H, 6 K, 2 BB; Tsalee Mail, 1.2 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 H, 3K, 0 BB.
Okanogan 11, ACH 1
In the April 17 nightcap, Okanogan topped Almira/Coulee-Hartline 11-1.
“The second game was probably our best all-around game of the year,” said Bulldog coach Darin Radke. “We pitched well, played solid defense and consistently hit the ball hard.
“I was very happy with the effort and the fact we were able to keep up our energy and focus since it was our first doubleheader of the season.”
Okanogan hitting - Aleena Lafferty, 2-4, 2B, 3B; Aanna Duncan, 1-3; Jenna Radke, 4-4, 2B, HR; Piper Bauer, 1-3; Tsalee Mail, 2-3, 2B; Hailee Bruns, 1-3, 2B; Madison Buchanan, 1-1.
Okanogan pitching - Tsalee Mail, 5 IP, 1 R, 3H, 5 K, 0 BB.
Cashmere 5, Omak 1
Cashmere came to Omak on April 13 and won, 5-1.
“With only seven practices before our first game, we made mistakes that were expected for a young team,” said Omak coach Rick Duck. “Aaliyah (Marchand) pitched a great game against a good Cashmere team.”
Omak hitting- F. Ross, 2-4, solo HR in the fifth.
Omak pitching- Aaliyah Marchand, 7 IP, 5 R, 5 H, 10 K, 2 BB, 2 ER.
Omak 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 1 6
Cashmere 0 0 3 1 1 0 0 5 5 0
Omak 13, Chelan 0
Omak prevailed over Chelan, 13-0, on the Pioneers’ diamond in the first game of an April 17 doubleheader.
Omak hitting- T. Graham, 3-4, 2 R, 2B; C. Redthunder, 2-3, 2 R; A. Marchand, 2-3, 2R, 3B; S. Romine, 1-2, 2 B; M. Romine, 1-2, 2 R; G. Sanabria, 2-3, 2B; J. Taylor, 1-3; T. Fjellman, 3 R.
Omak pitching- A. Marchand, 5 IP, 0 R, 1 H; 13 K, 1 BB.
Omak 4 1 6 2 13 12 0
Chelan 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3
Omak 25 Chelan 1
Omak bats continued to be hot in the second game of an April 17 doubleheader with Chelan. Omak won, 25-1.
“I was happy with the improvement we made in just a few days,” said Omak coach Rick Duck. “Our bats came around like I hoped they would. This group keeps working hard to improve and it showed.”
Aaliyah Marchand had a great day pitching with a combined 20 strikeouts over eight innings, said Duck. Savannah Romine did great in her first varsity innings of pitching.
“Our freshmen and eighth-graders are getting more comfortable and have been making good contributions with the help of our two upper classmen, Trinity Fjellman and Faith Ross,” said Duck.
Omak hitting- T. Fjellman, 2-2, 4R, 3B; T. Graham, 4 R, 3 BB; C. Redthunder, 1-3, 3 R, 3B; A. Marchand, 3-4, 3 R, 2 B; S. Romine, 1-3, 3 R; M. Romine, 1-3, 3 R, 2 B; J. Taylor, 3-4, 1 R, 2 B; B. Sanabria, 2 R; P. Fjellman, 1 R.
Omak pitching- A. Marchand, 3 IP, 0 R, o H, 7 K; S. Romine, 2 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 1 K, 1 BB, 1 ER.
Omak 8 8 0 9 25 11 1
Chelan 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 4
Pateros 17, Manson 4
Manson 20, Pateros 5
Pateros fastpitch softball split a doubleheader with Manson on April 16 on the Trojans’ diamond.
Pateros won the first game 17-4 behind a solid pitch outing from Vanessa Ceniceros, said Nannies coach John Slater.
“This was our first game and we played pretty well for our first outing,” he said.
Pateros lost the second game, 20-5.
Alley Piechalski pitched her first game and did well, said Slater.
“As a team we had too many errors to overcome in the second game,” he said. “Hitting will get better as the season progresses.”
Brewster 9, Tonasket 3
Brewster 6, Tonasket 4
Tonasket softball dropped a pair of games to Brewster on April 17 by scores of 9-3 and 6-4.
In the first game, Tonasket’s Jade Barroca went 3-for-4 hitting with a home run and three runs batted in, while Jaelynn DeJong went 2-for-3.
In the second game, DeJong batted 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI, Whitney Wilson went 1-for-4 with a double and one RBI.
Other stats – Barroca, 1-3, double, single, 1 SB, 1 BB; Alyssa Larson, 1-2, 1 RBI.
“Overall, we made a lot of positive progress,” said coach Jordan Bradley. “The team battled through some adversity, and you could see a visible improvement from game one to game two, and I’m very proud of our team for that.
“Our pitchers did great for us, throwing strikes, keeping us in a position to compete. In game one they only allowed one earned run combined, and we kept our walks down.”
In the end, Tonasket just made too many mistakes in the field, which really hurt, said Bradley.
“Big props to Brewster, as they put the ball in play consistently, and played a really clean, competitive couple of games,” he said. “I truly look forward to what this (Tonasket) team can accomplish, and am excited for our future this season because we have a great group of student athletes and the rest of the season should be very exciting.”
