WINTHROP – More than two dozen youngsters are honing their skiing and shooting skills this winter as part of the Methow Valley Biathlon Team.
The team, part of the Methow Valley Nordic Ski Education Foundation, has 26 you team members ages 9-18, plus an adult member in the masters program. Skiers are always welcome, though they need to be on the organization’s Nordic team, too, said spokeswoman Rachelle Weymuller.
Signups are in the fall.
Biathlon combines cross country skiing and rifle shooting. It is treated as a race, with contestants skiing on a trail with distance divided into shooting rounds. The rounds aren’t timed, but, depending on the competition, missed shots result in extra distance or time being added to the contestant’s total.
Weymuller said there are two shooting positions – standing and prone (lying down). Younger competitors use a block to support the rifle, which older ones use a cuff that is clipped to the rifle in the prone position.
Biathlon was introduced to the Methow Valley by Linda Kimbrell in 1991, when a group from the National Guard came over a couple of times and did clinics and races, Weymuller said.
“At that point there was not funding for gear and materials and the Nordic team was just getting started,” she said.
In 2002, the biathlon team was started by Rick Leduc, Dale Caulfield and Betsy Devin-Smith.
Weymuller said Devin-Smith “has really put her heart into teaching young Nordic skiers to be solid biathletes.”
The valley has two biathlon ranges for practice. The one in Mazama is used only during the winter; the other, at Liberty Bell Junior-Senior High School, is year-round. The school also offers the McCabe Nordic ski trails in the winter and the new Evergreen MTB Alliance mountain bike trails in the rest of the year.
The team hosts the annual Sun of a Gun race, and also usually competes in Canada.
“We do work with and get support from Washington Biathlon,” which is mainly an adult biathlete group that runs its training at Stevens Pass, Weymuller said. “They’ve helped with targets, maintenance and grants for our high school athletes.”
The closest U.S. youth teams are in Tahoe, Calif.; Bozeman, Mont.; West Yellowstone, Wyo.; Soldier Hollow near Midway, Utah, and Colorado.
Methow Valley’s high school athletes have competed nationally and internationally.
Last season, Eva Weymuller, 17, competed in Jericho, Vt., at the biathlon nationals, summer rollerski nationals, and in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, at the Youth and Junior Worlds.
The U.S. Biathlon Team lists Eva Weymuller, Winthrop, as part of its 2020 youth world championship team and Eli Nielsen, Stehekin, as a member of its 2020 junior world championship team.
Two years ago Bella Fox, 16, competed in Ostersund Sweden; Alex Tareski, 16, and Eva Weymuller, then 16, completed in Geilo, Norway, at the Norwegian National Championships. The Norwegian races were at the Liatoppen Skiskytter Festival.
“In non-COVID years, (we) do two Try Biathlon sessions so folks can see what it is all about,” Rachelle Weymuller said, adding that U.S. Biathlon lists the sport as “the No. 1-watched winter sport in Europe, with millions of viewers.”
Biathlon has its roots in Scandinavia. It is an Olympic sport.
