baseball

OKANOGAN – A 10U and 12U youth baseball team is planned June 4-5 at The Plex on Rodeo Trail.

The Okanogan Classic will include 10U teams from Omak, Chelan, Okanogan, Brewster, Eastmont and Cashmere, while the 12U teams include Farmers, Chelan, Omak, Ephrata, Methow and Eastmont.

A home run derby and fastest pitch competition are planned at 1:30 p.m. Saturday for both age groups.

Games will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday.

Concessions will be available all weekend and tournament shirts, hats and tank tops will be available for purchase.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.