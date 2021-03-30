OKANOGAN — The Youth Equestrian Development Association held its final meet of the year on March 27 at M-Bar-J Ranch, 1726 Old Highway 97.
YEDA targets youth who do not own their own horses, allowing children and teenagers from all walks of life to bond with and learn from horses, said the group.
Riders draw for the horses they will ride in each round, never riding the same horse twice to test the riders’ horsemanship.
Twenty competitors from Washington and Idaho came together Saturday to test their knowledge and ability. The local team is led by Melissa Sexton, a trainer and competitor championships from national and world levels.
YEDA will start again in the fall.
