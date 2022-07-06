POST FALLS, Idaho — Malott native Jaxon Morgan, 11, secured a first-place finish and a $1,000 cash prize during the Stateline Speedster Main Event on June 25.
Morgan’s win came off the back of a second-place finish the day before, in the same location. The two days of racing for Morgan’s age group, 8-14, were sponsored by Angel’s Bail Bonds.
Morgan currently participates, at least at Stateline Speedway, the Bandoleros class which utilizes “miniature” stock cars.
The cars have relatively mild acceleration and top speeds of 30-40 mph with the addition of a motor restrictor plate.
The speedway itself is one-quarter mile, banked oval track with pavement. The venue hosts a variety of race events, including bump-to-pass, pro late models and even nostalgia modified, for those who miss the classics.
What began as family fun on snowmobiles turned to a passion for racing and bass fishing, according to Morgan’s father, Dave Morgan. Inspiration and love for the sport came from within the family, which had a few racers in it already.
The podium-topping finish was Morgan’s second all time, rounding out his 100 percent rate of finishing in the top 10 in his second year of racing.
For the June 25 race, Cole Dasenbrock, Deer Park, came in second, followed by Carsyn Murphy of Spokane, according to myracepass.com.
Morgan’s next local race will be in Wenatchee at the Super Oval on July 9. Okanogan residents Emerson “Emmy” Goetz, 11, and brother Evan, 14, also plan to compete, said their father, Bryon Goetz.
Evan races in the pro late model class while Emmy races in the Bandoleros with Jaxon Morgan. The Wenatchee track is also a quarter-mile, paved oval.
