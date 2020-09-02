OMAK – River Valley Soccer Club has canceled its fall soccer season.
“While we had all hoped our community would be able to open by this time and for sure by fall, we do not have anticipation of that occurring to the level that would allow unrestricted play,” said club officials.
Registrations were about one-third of the number in fall 2019.
The board has discussed other possible venues for late fall or winter soccer activities. Such activities would be for short durations and organized quickly, such as a single-day tournament without practices.
Information would be posted on the club’s Facebook page, plus emails would be sent to past participants.
Those who registered for fall play could get a refund or apply the payment to the next season or for possible fall/winter events. More information is available at rvsclub.registrar@gmail.com.
