OMAK - Registration for River Valley Soccer Club youth teams is open through July 17.
A fee will be charged. Late registration runs from July 18-31 with an extra fee charged.
“We technically won’t be able to have a soccer season until we reach Phase 3 and even then there will be a lot of changes and regulations in place that will make things look different than it’s been in the past,” said a club announcement. “So here’s to hoping we can get back on the pitch and play some soccer.”
Registration is online at rivervalleysoccer.net.
