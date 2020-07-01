rvsc rainbow

Registration for fall play is open in the River Valley Soccer Club.

OMAK - Registration for River Valley Soccer Club youth teams is open through July 17.

A fee will be charged. Late registration runs from July 18-31 with an extra fee charged.

“We technically won’t be able to have a soccer season until we reach Phase 3 and even then there will be a lot of changes and regulations in place that will make things look different than it’s been in the past,” said a club announcement. “So here’s to hoping we can get back on the pitch and play some soccer.”

Registration is online at rivervalleysoccer.net.

