OMAK – Youth baseball is seeing a resurgence in Omak as 148 boys and girls ages 4-12 signed up to play this spring, says Omak Youth Baseball spokeswoman Lindsey Borge.
Omak teams now are chartered with Cal Ripken Baseball League, a division of Babe Ruth League Inc.
“With a mission of the Babe Ruth Baseball program, using regulation competitive baseball and softball rules, (the program) teaches skills, mental and physical development, a respect for the rules of the game, and basic ideals of sportsmanship and fair play,” she said.
Every child with a desire to play baseball or softball should be afforded that opportunity, Borge said.
Youngsters are divided into T-ball, major and rookie divisions, with more experienced players in the major division.
Most games are held in East Side Park; some Paschal Sherman Indian School team games will be at the school.
Major league teams are Pape, Eastside Sluggers, Xpress Lube, Paschal Sherman Indian School, Gene’s and Pumphouse. Rookie league teams are Little Sluggers, MGH, Arron Hendrickson Construction, Whitley Fuel and Dairy Queen.
Games start at 6 p.m. nightly. Umpires and volunteers to work in the concession stand are needed.
Okanogan Youth Baseball also has started play, with two rookie teams, a minor team and a major team for 44 total players, said spokesman Jake Townsend.
A 10U and 12U baseball tournament is planned June 4-5 at The Plex, Okanogan.
“There will be six teams in each age group, with most teams coming from Okanogan, Chelan, Omak, Brewster and East Wenatchee, to name a few,” he said. “There will be a home run derby for each age group Saturday afternoon and concessions will be provided all weekend.”
Tournament hats and shirts will be available for purchase, Townsend said.
