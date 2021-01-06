SPOKANE – Jill Townsend, a 2017 Okanogan graduate, finished with eight points and a game-high six assists in Gonzaga’s 69-37 victory over Saint Mary’s on Jan. 2 at home.
The No. 23-ranked Bulldogs extended their win streak to six and remain unbeaten in West Coast Conference play. As of Sunday, the team was 8-2 overall and 3-0 in conference play.
Gonzaga was scheduled to host Pacific on Monday night, after The Chronicle’s deadline.
On Dec. 30, the team topped Pepperdine, 58-42, with Townsend leading the Zags in scoring for the second straight game. She had 13 points and a season-high 11 rebounds.
The senior biology major had 19 points Dec. 28 against Loyola Marymount, and has scored 142 points so far this season for a 14.2-points-per-game average.
