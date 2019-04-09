Brewster tops Chelan in rain-soaked match
MANSON – A penalty kick by Reilly Davis in the second half proved to be the difference as Omak topped Manson, 1-0, in a non-league soccer match April 6.
“Omak played one of their best games of the year,” Omak coach Chris Werner said. “We controlled play and moved the ball well down the flanks. We need to continue to work in possession but were able to break down Manson to get our opportunities
“Both Patrick Ramey and Tyler Sam played well at defense and keeper to preserve our first clean sheet. Corbin Hale did well wide to help push the ball up the field.
“Overall, we continue to grow as a team and have been competitive,” Werner said.
A Connell at Okanogan non-league soccer match scheduled for April 6 was canceled.
Brewster 4, Chelan 1
BREWSTER - Brewster shrugged off a torrential downpour and got past Chelan, 4-1, in a non-league soccer match April 5.
Both teams got back up after many slips and falls during the soggy match.
The Bears scored twice in the first half for a 2-0 halftime lead.
Scoring for the match was not received.
Cashmere 1, Brewster 0
CASHMERE - Cashmere topped Brewster, 1-0, in a non-league soccer match April 4.
No other information was received.
Cashmere 12, Tonasket 8
TONASKET - Tonasket led Cashmere into the sixth inning in a non-league softball matchup before the Bulldogs pulled out a 12-8 victory April 5.
The Tigers (6-1) got off to a great start with No. 3 batter Jade Barroca drilling a two-run home run in the first inning. Scoring on the blast was leadoff Jewel Keller, who reached base on a walk.
Tonasket scored two more runs in the third, keyed by a single by Keller and a double by Aubrey Attwood.
Cashmere (3-2) scored two in the top of the fifth.
Tonasket got the runs right back in the bottom of the inning, sparked by a singles by Grace Cory, Keller and Jaelyn Dejong.
Cashmere took charge in the seventh inning with seven runs, taking advantage of four walks, a passed ball, single and a two-run home run.
Each team knocked out 11 hits. Tonasket committed four errors to two errors for Cashmere.
Dejong finished with nine strikeouts, 11 walks and 10 earned runs on 11 hits.
Tonasket (8) - J. Keller 2-3, 3R, BB, SB; Attwood 1-4, R, RBI, 2B; Barroca 2-4, 2R, 2RBI, HR, SB; Dejong 2-4, 3RBI, SB; Sutton 1-4, RBI; Whitaker HBP; V. Keller 1-3, R, 2B, SB; Cory 2-3, R, RBI, 2B, SB.
Cashmere 10, Tonasket 0
TONASKET – Cashmere shut out Tonasket, 10-0, in a non-league baseball game on a dreary Friday afternoon during spring break.
As storm clouds gathered during the first game, the Bulldogs went up 5-0 after two innings.
Cashmere finished with 12 hits, compared to two hits for Tonasket. Both teams committed one error in the seven-inning game.
The Tigers threw three pitchers at the Bulldogs, combining for two strikeouts, four walks and 12 hits for nine earned runs.
Cashmere’s Brayden Weatherman struck out eight, walked three and gave up two hits in six innings. Carter Alberts relieved the final inning, giving up no hits.
Tonasket (0) - Sander 1-1, SB; Bretz BB; Anderson HBP; Morris BB, SB; Thornton 1-3, SB.
The teams attempted to get in a second game, which was called in the fourth inning because of rain, with Tonasket up 4-0.
“It was only four innings so not an official game,” Tonasket coach Stephen Williams said. “It was non-league, so we won’t be making it up.
“Benny (Williams) was dealing.”
Williams was mowing down the Bulldogs, striking out seven, walking none and giving up but two hits in those four innings.
Tonasket was led by Tiler Morris, who was 2-2.
The Bulldogs Alberts struck out one, walked none and gave up four earned runs on six hits.
“Really flat the first game, ready to roll in the second,” coach Williams said.
Of note, a baseball doubleheader with Okanogan at Liberty Bell was rained out on April 5. A makeup game (not two games) was slated for April 8 at the Mountain Lions’ field.
Tonasket (6) - Bretz 1-3, R; Anderson 1-2, R; R. Haug 1-2, R, RBI, SB; Wood 1-2, R, RBI, 2SB; Morris 2-2, RBI, SB.
2019 Washington Baseball Poll
(Compiled by Lem Elway; posted April 2)
1A
1, Montesano
2, College Park
3, Cedar Park Christian
4, South Whidbey
5, Chelan
6, Colville
7, Naches Valley
8, Bellevue Christian
9, Seattle Christian
10, Columbia-White Salmon
MaxPreps Baseball Rankings
(As of April 5)
1A
1, Colville, 6-0
2, Chelan, 6-0
3, Overlake/Bear Creek (Redmond), 8-0
4, Bellevue Christian, 7-2
5, Tonasket, 5-0 (actually in 2B)
6, Warden, 6-2
7, La Salle, 3-0
8, Riverside, 4-1
9, South Whidbey, 5-0
10, Seattle Christian, 8-2
2B
1, Tri-Cities Prep, 7-0
2, Kalama, 8-2
3, Brewster, 7-0
4, Ocosta, 6-1
5, Rainier, 8-1
6, Adna, 7-2
7, Wahkiakum, 4-2
8, Onalaska, 4-3
9, Asotin, 7-3
10, DeSales, 4-1
MaxPreps Softball Rankings
(As of April 5)
1A
1, Elma, 9-0-1
2, Montesano, 5-3
3, Freeman, 3-0
4, Cascade, 6-2
5, Warden, 5-0
6, Okanogan, 4-1
7, Seattle Christian, 7-0
8, Castle Rock, 2-3
9, Mount Baker, 2-1
10, Rochester, 2-3
Caribou Trail League Softball
Cascade 3 1 7 3
Okanogan 3 1 4 1
Chelan 1 2 3 4
Cashmere 0 0 2 2
Omak 0 3 0 5
Central Washington B League Softball
Brewster 6 0 6 2
Lake Roosevelt 4 0 5 0
Tonasket 3 0 4 0
Manson 2 1 2 1
Oroville 1 3 2 4
Bridgeport 1 3 1 3
Soap Lake 1 3 1 3
Pateros 0 0 2 2
Liberty Bell 0 3 1 4
Waterville-Mansfield 0 5 0 5
Caribou Trail League Soccer
School W L W L T
Cascade 2 0 5 0 1
Cashmere 2 1 6 1 0
Okanogan 1 1 4 1 0
Chelan 1 1 4 2 0
Omak 0 3 1 4 1
Central Washington B League Soccer
School W L W L T
Bridgeport 2 0 3 0 0
Tonasket 2 1 3 3 0
Brewster 2 1 3 3 0
Oroville 1 2 1 2 1
Pateros 0 0 0 1 0
Liberty Bell 0 1 0 3 0
Manson 0 2 0 3 0
