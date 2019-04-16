Despite home runs, Dawgs split with Cougars
BREWSTER – Liberty Bell topped Brewster in a close league soccer match, 3-2, following a shootout on April 9.
The game ended two-all in regulation.
“Liberty Bell played their best match so far, as we are getting closer to having our full squad available,” Mountain Lions’ coach Mike Baerveldt said. “Liberty Bell squandered a few opportunities early in the game that should have been put away. I was a bit disconcerted to see a mistake in the transition from defense to midfield right before the half that resulted in Brewster going up 1-0.”
In the second, half the scoring went back and forth with Owen Hevly sending a corner kick to the top of the six-yard box where Kohl Simmons headed it in for a one-all tie.
After Brewster deflected a shot for a 2-1 lead at the 61st minute, Henry Jones passed to Sebastian Kar, who shot the ball past Brewster’s oncoming goalkeeper for a two-all tie.
Liberty Bell goalkeeper Simon Studen finished with four saves in regulation.
“Two five-minute sudden-death overtimes were played, without much happening as both teams were a bit fatigued and the game proceeded to penalty kicks,” Baerveldt said.
In the shootout, Studen blocked Brewster’s second shot, the Bears’ third shot flew over the crossbar and Studen blocked the fourth shot.
Liberty Bell’s Sebastian Kar, Bellamy Kar, Jones and Simmons, his team up 3-2, put the game away with a stutter-step and shot that banged into the upper right corner to end the game.
Tonasket 5, Oroville 0
TONASKET – Tonasket broke open a close league soccer match in the second half of a 5-0 shutout over Manson on April 9.
The Tigers led 1-0 at the half.
“We had eight shots on goal and seven shots at goal,” Tonasket coach Jim Elias said.
Chris Rivera scored three goals and Alexander Flores had two goals for Tonasket.
The Tigers’ goalkeepers Austen Garcia finished with four saves and Esteban Flores had eight saves.
“They had three shots on goal and eight shots at goal,” Elias said.
“We never say anything about how hard the refs have been working. They have been doing a great job of being fair to both teams on the field, which makes the game is more fun to watch and for players to learn from.”
Pateros 4, Brewster JV 0
BREWSTER – The Pateros soccer team blanked the Brewster junior varsity 4-0 on April 9.
“It was a good run out for both sides,” Pateros coach Jesse Villalobos said.
The Billygoats got on the board with a penalty kick by Omar Mota.
Mota attacked from midfield for two more goals to finish with a hat trick.
“Our other goal came from Erik Espino from center midfield,” Villalobos said. “Both sides created great opportunities to score, the score could’ve easily been 6-4 either way.
“Pateros has been showing constant improvement on formation and positioning. That showed in this match as we were able to control the midfield for long stretches of the game. That is where our goal scoring opportunities came from and the clean sheet gave us confidence in the structure of our back line as well.”
Tonasket 13, Oroville 1
OROVILLE - Every Tonasket starter had at least one hit in a 13-1 league softball victory over Oroville on April 9.
The Tigers’ Jaelynn Dejong pitched the win, striking out 11, walking two and giving up no earned runs and three hits in five innings.
Tonasket finished with 10 hits and an error to Oroville’s three hits and no errors.
Oroville pitcher Kylar Anderson finished with three strikeouts, five walks, 10 hits and 12 earned runs.
Tonasket (13) - J. Keller 2-3, 2R, 2B, HBP; Attwood 3R, RBI, BB, HBP; Barroca 1-3, 2R, 3RBI; Dejong 1-3, R, RBI, HBP; Sutton 1-3, R, 2RBI, BB; Wilson 2-2, 2RBI, BB, HBP; Whitaker 1-3, R, RBI, BB; V. Keller 1-3, 2R, RBI, 3B, SB, HBP.
Oroville (1) - Fox 2-3, SB; Maddox R, HBP; Ortega 1-2, 2B; R. Whiteaker BB; Smithers BB.
Okanogan splits with Warden
WARDEN - Okanogan split with Warden in non-league softball, with the Cougars winning opener 11-7 and the Bulldogs taking a 14-12 win in the nightcap April 9.
“These were two fun, well-played softball games,” Okanogan coach Darin Radke said. “Both teams went back and forth. I liked how we attacked the ball at the plate. The bats seem to really be heating up right now.
“The nice thing about playing Warden is that they offensively put us into situations on defense we don’t normally see around here. They have a good mix of speed and power in their lineup and that keeps you on your toes defensively.”
Okanogan led 5-1 in the top of the fourth inning before Warden tied the game with four runs in the bottom of the fourth. From there, the Cougars outscored the Bulldogs 6-2.
The Bulldogs’ Jenna Radke went 2-3 with an RBI single to get the scoring going in the fourth inning and a solo home run blast in the sixth.
The Dawgs’ Vivienne Bauer struck out one, walked five and gave up 10 earned runs on 11 hits.
Okanogan finished with 11 hits and three errors to Warden’s 10 hits and two errors.
Okanogan (7) - Johnson 1-4; Serles 2-4, RBI; P. Wood 2-4, RBI; Radke 2-3, 2R, RBI, BB, HR; T. Wood 1-4; Bauer 1-1, R, RBI, 2BB, SB; Roach 1-3, R, RBI, 3B, HBP; Chilcote R, HBP; Little 1-3, R, HBP; Gilchrist R.
In the second game, Jazlynn Johnson put together a spectacular game, going 3-3 at bat with a double, home run, stolen base, two RBI and scored four times.
Jenna Radke got the win, striking out six, walking six and giving up five earned runs on 10 hits over five innings.
The Bulldogs finished with 14 hits and three errors to Warden's 10 hits and five errors.
Okanogan (14) - Johnson 3-3, 4R, 2RBI, BB, 2B, HR, SB; Serles 2-4, 2R, 2RBI, 2 2B; P. Wood 1-4, 2RBI; Radke 3-4, 2RBI, 2B; T. Wood 2-3, R, ; Bauer 2-3, 2RBI; Chilcote 2R, BB; Little 1-3, R, 2RBI, 2B; Rivas R; Gilchrist 3R.
Tonasket 33, Oroville 7
OROVILLE - Tonasket blasted Oroville, 33-7, in a Central Washington B League baseball game April 9.
Ben Williams (1 1/3I) got the win for the Tigers, which used four pitchers for a combined 10 strikeouts, 10 walks, one hit and no earned runs.
The Hornets used three pitchers who combined for six strikeouts, nine walks, 20 hits and 16 earned runs.
Tonasket managed to get 19 players involved in the game.
Tonasket (33) - Bretz 2-5, 5R, 3SB; Watson 1-1, RBI; Dellinger RBI, BB; Anderson 2-4, 3R, 2RBI, BB; Timm RBI; R. Haug. 2-4, 4R, 3RBI, 2SB; Bolich 1-2, R, 2RBI, BB; B. Williams 3-4, 5R, 7RBI, HR, HBP; Brock R, BB; Wood 2-3, 3R, 3RBI, 2BB; Morris 2-4, 2R, 5RBI, BB, 2B; T. Williams R, BB; Thornton 1-4, 2R, 3RBI BB, SB; Sander 1-4, 2R, RBI; P. Haug 3-5, 4R, RBI, 2B, 2SB.
Oroville (7) - Martin 1-4, R, 2RBI, 2B; Anderson R, BB; Rounds R, 3BB, SB, HBP; Mathis R, 2RBI, SB; T. McCoy BB; Miller BB; Willis R, BB, SB; X. McCoy R, BB; Donaglia R, RBI, 2BB.
Lake Roosevelt 11, Pateros 3
PATEROS - Lake Roosevelt topped Pateros, 11-3, in baseball on April 9.
The Raiders led 5-2 after three innings before posting three more in the fourth and one run in each of the final three innings to put the game away.
Lake Roosevelt’s Brit Egbert (2I), Tyson Nicholson (1I) and Trevor Johnson (4I) combined for 13 strikeouts, six walks, four hits and two earned runs.
Pateros threw three pitchers - Dan Rossman (4I), Lucas Miller (1 2/3I) and Nate Hart (1 1/3I) – who combined for six strikeouts, seven walks, nine hits and three earned runs.
The Raiders finished with nine hits and two errors to the Billygoats with four hits and seven errors.
Lake Roosevelt (11) - Egbert 1-4, R, BB, SB; H. Whitelaw 4R, RBI, 2BB, 3SB; Nicholson 1-3, 2R, 2RBI, 2BB, SB; Johnson 2-4, 2R, RBI, BB, 2B; T. Whitelaw 1-3, 3RBI; Rasmussen R; Kiser 1-4, SB; Baker 2-2, R, 2 2B; Desautel 1-2; Waters BB, SB.
Pateros (3) - Miller R, 3BB, SB; Piechalski 1-3, R, BB; Ewing 2-4, 2RBI; Rossman 1-2, RBI, 2BB, 2B; Hart R, SB.
Okanogan 8, Liberty Bell 5
OKANOGAN - Okanogan came from behind late for an 8-5 non-league baseball win over Liberty Bell April 8.
Liberty Bell led 5-1 after pushing across four runs in the bottom of the second inning.
In the second, the Mountain Lions put two runners on base with walks before, with two outs, Dusty Patterson, Leo Shaw and Shay Crandall singled and Peter Aspholm doubled for the four-run inning.
Okanogan scored one run each in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to close to 5-4.
In the top of the seventh, Okanogan’s Kolbe Picard walked, Chase Fingar singled, Jarrett Smith reached on an error and Will Clark singled. All four would score for the final score.
Okanogan finished with five hits and three errors to Liberty Bell’s eight hits and nine errors.
Liberty Bell used seven pitchers, all only pitching one inning, who combined for seven strikeouts, six walks, five hits and four earned runs.
Okanogan used three pitchers who combined for 13 strikeouts, five walks, eight hits and five earned runs.
Liberty Bell (5) - D. Patterson 2-3, R, BB; Shaw 1-3, R, RBI; Aspholm 3-3, R, 2RBI, 2B, SB; Kominak R, BB; Crandall 2-3, 2RBI; McMillan BB; E. Neitlich R, 2BB.
Okanogan (8) - Rubert 1-3, R; Tverberg BB; SB; Picard 1-3, R, SB; C. Fingar 1-3, 2R, BB; Smith 2R, 2BB, SB; Clark 2-4, R, 2RBI; Grooms R, BB; Ingram 2RBI, HBP, SB.
Tuesday scores
Soccer
Cascade 3, Okanogan 2
Baseball
Tonasket 30, Oroville 7
Waterville-Mansfield 16, Bridgeport 0
Softball
Cascade at Omak, 4:30
Brewster 16, Liberty Bell 8
Waterville-Mansfield 12, Bridgeport 1
Wednesday score
Baseball
Brewster 10, Liberty Bell 0
