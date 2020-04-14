OLYMPIA – The deadline for removing studded tires has been extended a second time, to May 15.
The usual deadline is April 1. The state previously extended the deadline to April 30 because of coronavirus shutdowns.
“Washington is experiencing some extraordinary challenges with COVID-19 right now and we recognize this is not a time for ‘business as usual,’” said state Department of Transportation Maintenance Operations Branch Manager James Morin. “People are dealing with a lot of concerns – and this further extension means getting tires changed by the end of April doesn’t need to be one of them.”
With most residents asked to stay home through Monday, May 4, removing studded tires before the previous deadline could be difficult for some people, he said.
The department plans to re-evaluate the situation near the end of the new extension period. If no new extensions are granted, the May 15 deadline means that starting at midnight on Saturday, May 16, drivers with studded tires face a $136 fine.
Department official said they encourage drivers to remove studded tires prior to the deadline, if possible. Studded tires damage pavement, so removing them promptly after winter has passed helps preserve state roadways.
