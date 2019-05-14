Perez and Wyllson, McCune/Law advance in doubles
MANSON - Braeden O’Dell and Chase Grillo finished second in boys’ doubles at the Caribou Trail League tennis tournament May 9 and 11 at Harmony Meadows Event and Tennis Center.
Simon McCune and Stuart Law of Omak earned the No. 3 seed from the tournament in boys’ doubles to the District 6 tournament.
The top four from an earlier 1B/2B tournament and top four from the CTL tournament play in the district tournament that seeds teams to state.
The tournament starts at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, at Harmony Meadows.
Final matches start at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at North Cascades Athletic Club in Omak.
The top three girls in singles and doubles and top four boys in singles and doubles will earn berths to the state 1B/2B/1A tournament May 24-25 at the Yakima Tennis Club.
“All my kids played tough in the hottest matches of the year,” Okanogan coach Jeff Cheeseman said.
The Bulldogs’ lone entry to regionals is Alexandria Perez/Hayley Wyllson in girls’ doubles.
Caribou Trail League
Girls’ singles
Game 1: Emma McLaren (1), Chelan, def. Ashley Cline, Omak, 6-1, 6-0.
Game 2: Molly Wise (4), Cascade, def. Ali Johnson, Okanogan, 6-2, 6-3.
Game 3: Dorothy Espinosa (3), Cascade, def. Lupita Moriel, Omak, 7-6 (4), 6-1.
Game 4: Kate Cooper (2), Cashmere, def. Kolby Hunt, Cascade, 7-5, 6-1.
Game 5: Cline def. Johnson, 7-5, 6-1; loser out.
Game 6: Moriel def. Hunt, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5; loser out.
Game 7 semi: McLaren def. Wiser, 6-4, 6-2.
Game 8 semi: Espinosa def. Cooper, 6-3, 6-4.
Game 9: Cooper def. Cline, 7-5, 6-1.
Game 10: Wiser def. Moriel, 6-1, 6-4.
Game 11 consolation final: Wiser def. Cooper, 6-2, 6-1. No. 3 and No. 4 to regionals
Game 12: Moriel def. Cline, No. 5, alternate to regionals
Game 13 championship: McLaren def. Espinosa, 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 and No. 2 to regionals
Girls’ doubles
Game 1: Kert/Kert (1), Cashmere, def. Beaver/Meza, Omak, 6-0, 6-0.
Game 2: Martin/Gatzemeier, Chelan, def. Wyllson/Perez, Okanogan, 6-1, 6-4.
Game 3: Evans/Johnson (3), Cascade, def. Yusi/Allen, Okanogan, 6-2, 6-0.
Game 4: Rothlisbergers (2), Chelan, def. Neu/Sites, Cashmere, 6-4, 6-0.
Game 5: Wyllson/Perez def. Beaver/Meza, loser out
Game 6: Yusi/Allen def. Neu/Sites, loser out
Game 7 semi: Kert/Kert def. Martin/Gatzemeier, 6-0, 6-0.
Game 8 semi: Evans/Johnson def. Rothlisbergers, 6-3, 6-3.
Game 9: Wyllson/Perez def. Rothlisbergers, 6-3, 6-2.
Game 10: Martin/Gatzemeier def. Yusi/Allen, 6-4, 6-1.
Game 11 consolation final: Martin/Gatzemeier def Wyllson/Perez, No. 3 and No. 4 to regionals
Game 12: Rothlisbergers def. Yusi/Allen, 8-1, No. 5, alternate to regionals
Game 13 championship: Kert/Kert def. Evans/Johnson, 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 and No. 2 to regionals
Boys’ singles
Game 1: Wyatt Habich (1), Chelan, def. Dylan Hinger, Okanogan, 6-1, 6-2.
Game 2: Hans Schlyer, Cascade, def. Adam Hendrick, Omak, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5.
Game 3: Tobin Wier (3), Chelan, def. Josh Pedersen, Cascade, 6-0, 6-2.
Game 4: Kane Andruss (2), Cashmere, def. Brendyn Hinger, Okanogan, 6-0, 6-0.
Game 5: Hendrick def. D. Hinger, 6-4, 6-1, loser out.
Game 6: B. Hinger def Josh Pedersen, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2, loser out.
Game 7 semi: Habich def. Schlyer, 6-1, 6-0.
Game 8 semi: Wier def. Andruss, 6-3, 6-2.
Game 9: Andruss def. Hendrick, 6-2, 6-1.
Game 10: Schlyer def. B. Hinger, 2-6, 6-1, 6-1.
Game 11 consolation final: Andruss def. Schlyer, 6-2, 6-1. No. 3 and No. 4 to regionals
Game 12: Hendrick def. B. Hinger, 8-1. No. 5, alternate to regionals
Game 13 championship: Habich def. Wier, 6-2, 5-7, 6-1. No. 1 and No. 2 to regionals
Boys’ doubles
Game 1: Cooper/Farias, Cashmere, def. Hurlbert/Stenberg, Omak, 6-0, 6-0.
Game 2: McCune/Law, Omak, def. Williams/Phelps, Chelan, 7-5, 6-3.
Game 3: Ibarra/Andruss (3), Cashmere, def. Headlee/Wilson, Okanogan, 6-1, 6-1.
Game 4: O'Dell/Grillo (2), Omak, def. Christensen/Hersel, Cashmere, 6-2, 6-4.
Game 5: Williams/Phelps def. Hurlbert/Stenberg, 6-3, 7-5, loser out
Game 6: Christensen/Hersel def. Headlee/Wilson, 6-3, 6-1, loser out
Game 7 semi: Cooper/Farias def. McCune/Law, 6-1, 6-0.
Game 8 semi: O'Dell/Grillo def. Ibarra/Andruss.
Game 9: Ibarra/Andruss def. Williams/Phelps, 6-3, 2-6, 7-5.
Game 10: McCune/Law def. Christensen/Hersel, 6-4, 6-0.
Game 11 consolation final: McCune/Law def. Ibarra/Andruss, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-4, No. 3 and No. 4 to regionals
Game 12: Williams/Phelps def. Christensen/Hersel, 8-6. No. 5, alternate to regionals
Game 13 championship: Cooper/Farias def. O'Dell/Grillo, 6-4, 6-0. No. 1 and No. 2 to regionals
