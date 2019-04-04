Vedders improves to 7-0 in No. 3 singles
OKANOGAN – Omak took the boys 4-1 and the girls 3-2 over Okanogan in Caribou Trail League tennis on March 28.
The boys improved to 2-0 in league, 6-1 overall after taking both doubles and the top two singles matches.
The Pioneer are now 1-1 league, 5-2 overall after sweeping the singles against Okanogan.
Sam Vedders improved to 7-0 this season in No. 3 singles.
Teams take this week off for spring break before getting back in action with Okanogan at Cascade on April 9 and Omak at Cascade on April 11.
Boys: Omak 4, Okanogan 1
No. 1 singles – Chase Grillo, Omak, d. Gavin Headlee, Okanogan, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2 singles – Adam Hendrick, Omak, d. Daniel Garcia, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 3 singles – Chase Wilson, Okanogan, d. Stuart Law, Omak, 3-6, 7-6 (7-3), 1-0 (10-7).
No. 1 doubles – Braeden O’Dell/Simon McCune, Omak, d. Dylan Hinger/Brendyn Hinger, Okanogan, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2 doubles – Jonathan Stenberg/Jacob Hurlbert, Omak, d. Joshua Looke/Seth Wehmeyer, Okanogan, 6-4, 6-2.
Girls: Omak 3, Okanogan 2
No. 1 singles – Ashley Cline, Omak, d. Quinn Cantlon, Okanogan, 6-2, 6-1.
No. 2 singles – Lupita Moriel, Omak, d. Elizabeth Mercado, Okanogan, 6-3, 6-3.
No. 3 singles – Sam Vedders, Omak, d. Kaitlin Marshall, Okanogan, 6-3, 6-3.
No. 1 doubles – Hayley Wyllson/Alexandria Perez, Okanogan, d. Emma Wilson/Tyler Worden, Omak, 6-0, 6-2.
No. 2 doubles – Felicia Allen/Jasmine Yusi, Okanogan, d. Perla Meza/Kallie Reese, Omak, 6-0, 6-0.
Thursday, March 28
Boys: Oroville 2, Pateros 2
Girls: Pateros 2, Oroville 1
Boys: Tonasket 5, Liberty Bell 0
Girls: Tonasket 4, Liberty Bell 1
Boys: Lake Roosevelt 3, Entiat 2
Girls: Lake Roosevelt 3, Entiat 1
Wednesday, March 27
Boys: Pateros 3, Entiat 0
Girls: Pateros 3, Entiat 1
