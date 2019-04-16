Okanogan takes out Liberty Bell in tennis
OMAK – The Omak tennis team swept Lake Roosevelt in non-league matches April 12.
The Pioneers won the girls’ side 3-2 and the boys won 3-0 over a shorthanded Raider squad, which had five players.
Sam Vedders extended her undefeated streak to 9-0 this season in No. 3 singles.
The Omak girls are now 1-2 in league and 6-3 overall.
Girls: Omak 3, LR 2
No. 1 singles – Alexia Ryan, LR, d. Ashley Cline, Omak, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2 singles – Lupita Moriel, Omak, d. Savannah Hobrecht, LR, 6-0, 6-2.
No. 3 singles – Sam Vedders, Omak, d. Heatherly Budravage, LR, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 1 doubles – Tarissa Clark/Raven Clark, LR, d. Tori Beaver/Perla Meza, Omak, 6-4, 6-4.
No. 2 doubles – Tyler Worden/Sophia Fletcher, Omak, d. Keziah Stice/Rainy Vargas, LR, 6-1, 7-6 (7-4).
Omak won No. 1 singles and both doubles for a 3-0 team.
Lake Roosevelt had a couple players play back for No. 2 and No. 3 singles exhibition matches.
The Omak boys are 3-0 league, 8-1 overall.
Boys: Omak 3, LR 0
No. 1 singles – Chase Grillo, Omak, d. Tucker Keeley, LR, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2 singles – Tucker Keeley, LR, d. Joshua Hansen, 6-1.
No. 3 singles – Morgan George, LR, d. Adam Hendrick, Omak, 7-5, 6-3.
No. 1 doubles – Braeden O’Dell/Stuart Law, Omak, d. Terry Yazzie/Morgan George, LR, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2 doubles – Jacob Hurlbert/Jonny Stenberg, Omak, d. Isaiah Marconi/Nicholas Engeseth, LR, 6-2, 6-3.
Okanogan tops Liberty Bell
OKANOGAN – Okanogan took both the boys (4-1) and girls (3-2) team non-league wins over Liberty Bell on April 12.
The Bulldogs Jesse Rosas won his first match at No. 1 singles – 6-0, 2-6, 10-5 – over Nick Fitzmaurice.
Since it was a non-league match, they played a super tie-breaker for the third set.
Boys: Okanogan 4, LB 1
No. 1 singles – Jesse Rosas, Okanogan, d. Nick Fitzmaurice, LB, 6-0, 2-6, 10-5.
No. 2 singles – Brendyn Hinger, Okanogan, d. Alex Garcia, LB, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 3 singles – Chase Wilson, Okanogan, d. Konner Doran, LB, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 1 doubles – Isaac Blodgett/Lane Grubb, LB, d. Dylan Hinger/Gavin Headlee, Okanogan, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2 doubles - Seth Wehmeyer/Joshua Looke, Okanogan, d. Ezekiel Kirk/Evan Dornfeld, LB, 6-3, 6-2.
“Both my girls No. 1 (Alexandria Perez and Hayley Wyllson) and No. 2 doubles (Jasmine Yusi and Felicia Allen) played very strong,” Okanogan coach Jeff Cheeseman said. “I expect them to move on into the post season.
“Both of the doubles (teams) won 6-0, 6-0. Our third singles, Elizabeth Mercado clinched the match for us by defeating Chloe Temple 6-2, 6-1.”
Girls: Okanogan 3, LB 2
No. 1 singles – Ruthanne Matteson, LB, d. Quinn Cantlon, Okanogan, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2 singles – Shelby Vintin, LB, d. Ali Johnson, Okanogan, 6-3, 2-6, 10-5.
No. 3 singles – Elizabeth Mercado, Okanogan, d. Chloe Temple, LB, 6-2, 6-1.
No. 1 doubles – Hayley Wyllson/Alexandria Perez, Okanogan, d. Ellie Blank/Larkin Lucy, LB, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2 doubles - Felicia Allen/Jasmine Yusi, Okanogan, d. Lydia Whitlock/Kristy Vieth, LB, 6-0, 6-0.
Omak, Cascade split
LEAVENWORTH – Omak split with Cascade in Caribou Trail League tennis April 11.
The Pioneers took the boys’ side 5-0 while the Kodiaks won the girls, 3-2.
Jonny Stenberg and Jacob Hurlbert took a marathon No. 2 doubles win 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.
The boys are 3-0 in league, 7-1 overall.
Boys: Omak 5, Cascade 0
No. 1 singles – Chase Grillo, Omak, d. Hans Schlyer, Cascade, 6-1, 6-2.
No. 2 singles – Adam Hendrick, Omak, d. Kayden Peterson, Cascade, 7-5, 6-3.
No. 3 singles – Stuart Law, Omak, d. Quinn Priebe, Cascade, 6-2, 6-1.
No. 1 doubles – Braeden O’Dell/Simon McCune, Omak, d. Josh Pedersen/Cooper Bryan, Cascade, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2 doubles – Jonny Stenberg/Jacob Hurlbert, Omak, won 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.
Girls: Cascade 3, Omak 2
Highlight of matches was Sam Vedders of Omak remaining undefeated.
But it was not easy, as Vedders was down 1-4 in the third set before forcing a tiebreaker that she won.
The girls are 1-2 league, 5-2 overall.
No. 1 singles – Molly Wiser, Cascade, d. Ashley Cline, Omak, 6-0, 6-2.
No. 2 singles – Lupita Moriel, Omak, d. Kolby Hunt, Cascade, 6-3, 7-5.
No. 3 singles – Sam Vedders, Omak, d. Leora Aurillio, Cascade, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7-5).
No. 1 doubles – Megan Evans/Stella Johnson, Cascade, d. Tori Beaver/Perla Meza, Omak, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2 doubles – Rory Swaboda/Isabel Rodriguez, Cascade, d. Tyler Worden/Emma Wilson, Omak, 6-1, 6-1.
