TONASKET — Tonasket City Council candidates on the Nov. 5 General Election ballot shared their visions for the city and answered a variety of questions during a forum Thursday, Oct. 10 in the Tonasket Elementary School commons.
Contested candidates for two vacant seats include Deanna Swallom and Jeff McMillan, and George Hill and Alisa Weddle.
Marylou Kriner, who is unopposed, also attended the forum.
Swallom was not able to attend the forum, according to organizers.
McMillan, a graduate of Tonasket High School, said he’s seeking a seat on the city council because, “I want to serve my community.”
He said he has been in the tree fruit industry for a number of years and has managerial skills.
Weddle, who grew up in the area recently moved back to the city about two and a half years ago. She said she was instrumental in the overhaul earlier this year in Little Learners’ Park.
Hill said he enjoys “old stuff” and likes to assist with shop skills at the Tonasket High School.
He said he is running for a seat on the council because he saw some things going on within the city that he thinks he can assist with.
Kriner, who currently holds an unopposed seat on the council, said she enjoys serving a “great community.” She enjoys the Seattle Seahawks, decorating and golf.
What strengths from past experiences would make you an effective leader?
McMillan said his experience in management, coupled with working with people are key.
Weddle echoed, stating she is a problem solver and likes to get all perspectives before making a decision.
Hill said he, too, likes to hear all side of an issue before making a decision.
Kriner said her experience as Tonasket Chamber of Commerce president, and the improvements to the chamber’s RV park are examples of her effective leadership.
What can you do to raise the level of trust to those around you?
“You’re going to have to listen to people,” McMillan said. “Don’t ever belittle an idea.”
Weddle said respect and communication, transparency and a solid set of policies and procedures raise the level of trust.
Hill suggested considering all points of view. He said people can usually come to an agreement after carefully listening to all side of a situation.
Kriner said simply taking things over help and the “trust factor really needs to be there.”
What are your thoughts on the contract with the county for policing needs?
All candidates said it was the best move that could have been made at the time.
Hill added, the city needs to take better care of its buildings because the police department, “slipped through the cracks.”
