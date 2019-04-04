Speedster leads state in the 2B 110 hurdles
DEER PARK – Some great track finishes at the 18-team Glenn Wolf Memorial Invitational on March 29 translated into top marks statewide so far this spring.
The Oroville boys’ team finished a solid fifth, paced by Anthony Jamison, who won the 110-meter high hurdles in 16.53 seconds.
Jamison is ranked No. 1 in the state 2Bs with the mark.
Others winning included Carson Allie in the pole vault at 8 feet and Jerry Mulholland in the 200 in 24.28.
The 4x100 relay took first with Austin Bernard, Jamison, Jerry Mulholland and Seth Laugher in 47.45.
Republic’s Taylor Connor won the high jump with a personal best of 6-2, which is tied for the best in state 1B, and the long jump at 19-11.5.
The Tigers’ 4x400 relay is No. 4 in state 1B (3:54.62) with Ian Hamrick, Jordan Starr, Taylor Connor, Korbin Forsman.
Lake Roosevelt’s Steven Flowers was second in the shot (47-2.25), which is No. 2 in state 2B.
Almira/Coulee-Hartline was the top area girls’ team, taking 11th and paced by Maddie Murray, who is now No. 3 in state 1B in the 100 hurdles (17.63), No. 6 in 300 hurdles (54.35) and tied for No. 10 in the long jump (13-8).
Curlew’s 4x200 relay is No. 8 in 1B (2:14.51).
Boys’ team scores: 1, Deer Park and Selkirk, 78. 5, Oroville 71. 6, Republic 41.5. 12, Lake Roosevelt 23.
Girls’ team scores: 1, Deer Park 115. 11, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 20.33. 12, Oroville 17. 13, Lake Roosevelt 16. 16, Republic 5.33. 17, Curlew 3.
ACH
Girls
100 - 9, LeeAnn Couvillier, 13.88.
200 - 8, Maddie Murray, 29.63
100 hurdles - 2, Maddie Murray, 17.63
300 hurdles - 2, Maddie Murray, 54.35
High jump - 8, LeeAnn Couvillier, 4-2.
Long jump - 6, Maddie Murray, 13-8.
Curlew
Girls
4x200 relay - 6, Mea Jess, Aurora Wentz, Emily McElheran, Emma Reiss, 2:14.51.
Lake Roosevelt
Boys
100 - 6, Steven Flowers, 12.17
400 - 10, Traey Clark, 1:02.87.
1,600 - 10, Kyle Edmo, 5:21.72.
4x100 relay - 5, Traey Clark, Isaiah Derr, Steven Flowers, Camryn Wendt, 49.55.
Shot put - 2, Steven Flowers, 47-2.25. 5, Josh Flowers, 37-3.50.
Discus - 5, Steven Flowers, 113-0.
Girls
1,600 - 6, Hannah Wapato, 6:03.25.
3,200 - 4, Hannah Wapato, 12:3951
100 hurdles - 3, Kyona Edmo, 19.79
Discus - 7, Mirella Lopez, 78-9.
Oroville
Boys
100 - 4, Jerry Milholland, 12.04. 5, Anthony Jamison, 12.09.
200 - 1, Jerry Milholland, 24.28. 6, Spencer Martin, 25.50. 7, Anthony Jamison, 25.52.
800 - 6, Dorian Carleton, 2:28.33.
110 hurdles - 1, Anthony Jamison, 16.53.
300 hurdles - 5, Darin Cech, 47.88.
4x100 relay - 1, Austin Bernard, Anthony Jamison, Jerry Milholland, Seth Baugher, 47.45.
Pole vault - 1, Carson Allie, 8-0.
Long jump - 4, Spencer Martin, 18-5. 8, Jerry Mulholland, 17-8.
Triple jump - 6, Darin Cech, 35-3.25.
Girls
400 - 4, Madelyn martin, 1:05.99.
4x100 relay - 4, Emma Bocook, Julissa Alvarez, Victoria Castrejon, Gracie Maddox, 58.42.
4x200 relay - 3, Gracie Maddox, Madelyn Martin, Julissa Alvarez, Emily Rawley, 2:04.61.
Javelin - 8, Victoria Castrejon, 86-04. 12, Gracie Maddox, 78-00.
Republic
Boys
100 - 7, Tristan Guilliot, 12.25
400 - 5, Jordan Starr, 57.66
1,600 - 4, Korbin Forsman, 5:09.22
4x100 relay - 7, Jesse Beauchamp, Tristan Guilliot, Ian Hamrick, Josh Faulkes, 50.70.
4x400 relay - 3, Ian Hamrick, Jordan Starr, Taylor Connor, Korbin Forsman, 3:54.62.
High jump - 1, Taylor Connor, 6-2 PR
Long jump - 1, Taylor Connor, 19-11.5. 6, Tristan Guilliot, 18-4.
Girls
800 - 9, Gwendolyn Flesher, 3:09.79.
1,600 - 10, Gwendolyn Flesher, 6:56,20, 11, Courtney Starr, 6:59.30.
Discus - 6, Tandice Fletcher, 84-4.
High jump - 8, Mary Groom, 4-2.
Long jump - 9, Mary Groom, 13-3.75.
Triple jump - 7, Mary Groom, 28-11.50.
Okanogan teams finish second
CASHMERE - Okanogan boys’ and girls’ track teams took second at a seven-team invitational on March 28.
Cashmere won both team titles.
Winning for Okanogan boys were Chet Craigen (shot put at 51 feet, discus at 139-10) and the 4x100 relay with Kaedn Daling, Sheldon Fields, Levi Veenhuizen and Rajay Briton (46.09).
For Okanogan girls, firsts went to Renea Taylor in the 100 (12.94), Olivia Richards in the 400 (1:05.59), Lexi LaDoux in the 3,200 (12:19.50), Allie Eastridge in the shot put (40-0) and discus (109-02), Lyndsi Streeter in the javelin (92-05) and the 4x100 relay (50.66) with Caitlyn Barton, Myra Rasmussen, Kendra Sachse and Renea Taylor.
The 4x100 relay team is ranked No. 1 in state 1A and is the first to break the 51-second mark.
Also ranked in state 1A for Okanogan are the 4x200 relay at No. 4, 4x400 relay at No. 5, and Renea Taylor at No. 7 in the 100.
For Liberty Bell, Emerson Worrell won the 800 (2:08.62).
Tonasket winners included Curtis Wilson in the 3,200 (12:33.05), and Becca Rollins in the high jump (4-7).
Boys’ team scores: 1, Cashmere 81. 2, Okanogan 41. 3, Entiat 23. 4, Liberty Bell 15. 5, Tonasket 9. 6, Upper Valley Christian 7. 7, Cascade 4.
Girls’ team scores: 1, Cashmere 92. 2, Okanogan 46. 3, Cascade 17. 4, Liberty Bell 16. 5, Tonasket 15. 6, Entiat 8.
Liberty Bell
Boys
100 - 10, Magnus Treise, 12.62.
200 - 2, Brayden White, 24.84.
400 - 11, Erick Lope, 1:10.08.
800 - 1, Emerson Worrell, 2:08.62.
1,600 - 3, Emerson Worrell, 4:53.85.
Shot put - 6, Magnus Treise, 34-9.
Javelin - 3, Magnus Treise, 140-08. 7, Tanner White, 124-6.
Triple jump - 2, Magnus Treise, 38-1.5. 5, Brayden White, 36-9. 8, Tanner White, 31-8.
Girls
100 - 12, Sammy Curtis, 14.53.
200 - 8, Sammy Curtis, 30.11. 10, Megan Voigt, 31.77.
400 - 6, Icel Sukovaty, 1:16.72.
800 - 2, Liv Aspholm, 2:39.56. 5, Keeley Brooks, 2:45.90. 7, Lena Nelson, 2:55.82. 8, Maisy Shaw, 2:56.67. 10, Icel Sukovaty, 2:58.45. 13, Annika Tate Libby, 3:08.29.
1,600 - 2, Icel Sukovaty, 604.01. 4, Lena Nelson, 6:24.42. 7, Maisy Shaw, 6:35.87. 9, Annika Tate Libby, 6:40.01.
3,200 - 2, Icel Sukovaty, 12:47.20. 3, Keeley Brooks, 12:55.30.
4x200 relay - 3, Megan Voigt, Liv Aspholm, Lena Nelson, Sammy Curtis, 2:02.00.
Shot put 0 3, Caitlyn Cooley, 30-5. 5, Sammy Curtis, 27-2.
Discus - 7, Caitlyn Cooley, 65-06
Okanogan
Boys
100 - 2, Sheldon Fields, 11.97. 3, Levi Veenhuizen, 12.17. 5, Julian Cates, 12.19. 7m Rajay Britton, 12:35. 8, Kaedn Daling, 12.38. 11, Hayden Oyler, 12.66.
200 - 4, Levi Veenhuizen, 25.35. 6, Calvin Yusi. 11, Camden Dillard, 29.51.
400 - 2, Clancy Andrews, 57.54. 3, Camden Dillard, 58.67. 7, Darius Moses-Howard, 1:01.63.
800 - 7, Gage Wilson, 2:26.49. 9, James Smith, 2:36.83. 11, Benjamin Barton, 3:01.47.
4x100 - relay - 1, Kaedn Daling, Sheldon Fields, Levi Veenhuizen, Rajay Briton, 46.09. 4, Calvin Yusi, Hayden Oyler, Deflan Robertson, Rory Downey, 48.53.
4x200 - 2, Clancy Andrews, Julian Cates, Sheldon Fields, Levi Veenhuizen, 3:46.49.
Shot put - 1, Chet Craigen, 51-00. 2, Coleton Schreder-Guerrette, 39-5. 7, Tanner Tugaw, 34-5. 10, Jake Bryson, 32-10. 11, James Smith, 32-2.
Discus - 1, Chet Craigen, 139-10. 2, Coleton Schreder-Guerrette, 116-0. 5, James Smith, 95-4. 6, Jake Bryson, 94-0. 9, Julian Cates, 84-08. 11m ty Morgan, 83-00.
Javelin - 5, Clancy Andrews, 129-04. 8m Gage Wilson, 111-02.
High jump - 3, Rajay Britton, 5-8. 4, Rory Downey, 5-3. 5, Deflan Robertson, 5-2.
Long jump - 3, Calvin Yusi, 17-5. 8, Rory Downey, 13-7.75.
Triple jump - 4, Darius Moses-Howard, 37-2.
Girls
100 - 1, Renea Taylor, 12.94. 6, Caitlyn Barton, 13.80. 10, Daniele Spark, 14.24.
200 - 6, Daniele Sparks, 29.99.
400 - 1, Olivia Richards, 1:05.59.
3,200 - 1, Lexi LaDoux, 12:19.50 PR
4x100 relay - 1, Caitlyn Barton, Myra Rasmussen, Kendra Sachse, Renea Taylor, 50.66.
4x200 relay - 2, Caitlyn Barton, Myra Rasmussen, Renea Taylor, Kendra Sachse, 1:51.00.
4x400 - 2, Olivia Richards, Lexi LaDoux, Renea Taylor, Myra Rasmussen, 4:21.43.
Shot put - 1, Allie Eastridge, 40-00. 2, Kendra Sachse, 33-05.
10, Sylvanna Read, 24-9.
Discus - 1, Allie Eastridge, 109-02. 5, Sylvanna Read, 72-08. 8, Lyndsi Streeter, 64-04.
Javelin - 1, Lyndsi Streeter, 92-05.
Long jump - 2, Myra Rasmussen, 15-05. 4, Daniele Spark, 14-7.75. 10, Kayla Keith, 12-0.5.
Tonasket
Boys
200 - 8, Solomon Brown, 25.91.
1,600 - 4, Angel Depaz, 5:24.93. 6, Curtis Wilson, 5:32.77.
3,200 - 1, Curtis Wilson, 12:33.05.
Shot put - 9, Jamie Garcia, 33-11.
Discus - 7, Jamie Garcia, 85-05.
Javelin - 2, Garrett Wilson, 153-08. 9, Jamie Garcia, 110-04.
Girls
100 - 7, Katie Keane, 13.87. 11, Sage young, 14.26.
200 - 3, Heidi Cruz, 29.26.
800 - 11, Lilly Reavis, 3:01.14.
1,600 - 6, Missy Martinez, 6:27.78.
100 hurdles - 3, Sage Young, 19.40. 4, Cailee Denison, 19.61.
300 - hurdles - 4, Katie Keane, 58.55.
4x100 relay - 4, Katie Keane, Sage Young, Heidi Cruz, Cailee Denison, 54.84.
Shot put - 4, Ann McCullough, 29-6. 8, Cheyenne Stirek, 25-10. 11, Katie Rawley, 22-5.
Discus - 9, Jennifer Cosino, 61-06, 10, Missy Martinez, 61-01. 11, Katie Rawley, 60-6.5. 12, Cheyenne Stirek, 58-07.
Javelin - 3, Cailee Denison, 83-1. 4, Katie Rawley, 81-6. 5, Cheyenne Stirek, 79-05. 6, Yamilet Nunez, 72=6. 7, Athena Rietveld, 69-03. 9, Jennifer Cosino, 59-6.
High jump - 1, Becca Rollins, 4-7.
Long jump - 6, Heidi Cruz, 13-0. 8, Athena Rietveld, 12-7.
Williams roars at Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT – Anna Williams of Pateros finished first in three events at the Bridgeport Invitational on March 28.
Williams won the 100 (13.59), which is No. 2 in state 1B; the 200 (28.04), which is No. 4 in state 1B; and tied for first in the long jump (13-3) with Omak’s Mariah Campos.
Israel Escamilla of Omak ran a personal record in the 1,600 (4:42.63).
Boys
100 - 1, Gilbert Padilla Rodriguez, BP, 12.56.
200 - 1, Ernie Nanamkin, Brewster, 24.25.
400 - Ricky Vazquez, Brewster, 55.44.
800 - 1, Connor Torgesen, Manson, 2:09.66.
1,600 - 1, Israel Escamilla, Omak, 4:42.63.
3,200 - 1, Evan Porter, Omak, 11:37.80.
110 hurdles - 1, Ronaldo Ubaldo, BP, 18.50.
300 hurdles - 1, Cole Beazley, Manson, 45.16.
4x100 relay - 1, Brewster, 46.44.
4x400 relay - 1, Omak, 3:49.56.
Shot put - 1, Tanner Sackman, 43-7.5.
Discus - 1, Tanner Sackman, Omak, 138-5.
Javelin - 1, Ernie Nanamkin, Brewster, 152-7.
High jump - 1, Ubaldo Arellano, Brewster, 5-10.
Pole Vault - 1, Issac Ochoa, BP, 9-0.
Long jump - 1, Ernie Nanamkin, Brewster, 19-4.
Triple jump - 1, Braden Getzin, Manson, 38-10.5.
Girls
100 - 1, Anna Williams, Pateros, 13.59.
200 - 1, Anna Williams, Pateros, 28.04
400 - 1, Kendall Petre, Manson, 1:04.81.
800 - 1, Kelsey Ochoa, Brewster, 2:52.64.
1,600 - 1, Brooke Crosby, Omak, 6:11.67.
3,200 - 1, Cara Hutton, Manson, 15:27.61.
100 hurdles - 1, Miriam Garcia, Brewster, 17.51.
300 hurdles - 1, Sierra Janikowski, Soap Lake, 52.42.
4x100 relay - 1, Bridgeport, 56.62.
4x200 relay - 1, Manson, 2:01.83.
4x400 relay - 1, Omak, 4:54.40.
Shot put - 1, Yareli Palacio-Isidro, BP, 33-1.
Discus - 1, Centaya Mendoza, Omak, 98-6.
Javelin - 1, Kim Nila, Brewster, 94-0.
High jump - 1, Karste Wright, Brewster, 5-0.
Long jump - 1, Anna Williams, Pateros, and Mariah Campos, Omak, both at 13-3.
Triple jump - 1, Karla Torres, BP, 27-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.