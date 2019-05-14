Liberty Bell girls claim sub-district track title
PESHASTIN - The Okanogan girls took first place and the boys were second at the Caribou Trail League meet May 8 at the Peshastin Track.
The girls were paced by several notable marks, starting with Renea Taylor setting personal bests in the 100 hurdles (16.05) and 300 hurdles (47.04).
The 300 time set a school record and is ranked No. 2 in state 1A.
The sophomore is ranked No. 7 in the 1A 100 hurdles.
Sophomore Myra Rasmussen dipped under one minute in the 400 meters, taking first in 59.91 seconds. She is ranked No. 4 in state 1A.
Senior Allie Eastridge won the shot put in a PR at 42 feet, six inches that ranks her No. 2 in state.
The Okanogan girls went 1-2-3 in the javelin, led by Kendra Sachse at 138-6.
Second went to Rasmussen at 103-1 and third to Lyndsi Streeter at 101-8.
The boys, who were nipped by Cashmere by three points for the title, were paced by Chet Craigen, who set a season best in the discus at 155-8. The toss ranks him No. 4 in state 1A.
The boys’ 4x400 relay is ranked No. 7 in state at 3:33.33 with Julian Cates, Justin Watts, Levi Veenhuizen and Sheldon Fields.
Omak boys were led by Lonnie Cawston, who was third in the triple jump (38-8.5); Steven Zandell, taking third in the 400 (53.88 PR), and Andrick Carroll, taking third in the 800 (2:05.84).
Pioneer girls included Centaya Mendoza taking third in the shot (32-11) and the 4x400 relay taking third (4:45.36) with Mariah Campos, Evangeline Lamb, Rowan Haigh and Brooke Crosby.
Next up is the District 6 1A Championships at 4 p.m. May 16 on the Cashmere track.
Boys’ team scores: 1, Cashmere 107. 2, Okanogan 104. 3, Cascade 60. 4, Chelan 43. 5, Omak 38.
100 - 1, Sheldon Fields, OK, 11.53. 2, Levi Veenhuizen, OK, 11.60.
200 - 2, Sheldon Fields, OK, 23.39 PR. 3, Justin Watts, OK, 23.76,
400 - 3, Steven Zandell, OM, 53.88 PR. 4, Justin Watts, OK, 53.97 PR.
800 - 3, Andrick Carroll, OM, 2:05.84. 4, Clancy Andrews, OK, 2:09.72 PR.
1,600 - 4, Israel Escamilla, OM, 4:3.23 PR.
3,200 - 3, Clancy Andrews, OK, 10:27.60 PR.
110 hurdles - 3, Levi Veenhuizen, OK, 17.90 PR
300 hurdles: 3, Levi Veenhuizen, OK, 44.24 PR.
4x100 relay - 1, Okanogan, 45.85, Kaedn Daling, Hayden Oyler, Rajay Britton, Julian Cates.
4x400 relay - 2, Okanogan, 3:33.33, Julian Cates, Justin Watts, Levi Veenhuizen, Sheldon Fields. 3, Omak, 3:38.17, Lonnie Cawston, Andrick Carroll, Steven Zandell, Israel Escamilla.
Shot put - 1, Chet Craigen, OK, 52-3. 2, Tanner Sackman, OM, 42-11.
Discus - 1, Chet Craigen, Ok, 155-8. 2, Tanner Sackman, OM, 137-01.
Javelin - 2, Clancy Andrews, OK, 148-4. 3, Sheldon Fields, OK, 147-1 PR. 4, Gage Wilson, Ok, 135-2.
High jump - 3-4, Deflan Robertson and Rory Downey, OK, 5-2.
Long jump - 1, Rajay Britton, OK, 19-1. 2, Lonnie Cawston, OM, 18-10.
Triple jump - 3, Lonnie Cawston, OM, 38-8.5. 4, Darius Moses-Howard, OK, 38-2.5.
Girls’ team scores: 1, Okanogan 145. 2, Cashmere 86. 3, Cascade 68. 4, Chelan 52. 5, Omak 20.
100 - 1, Renea Taylor, OK, 12.78. 2, Kendra Sachse, OK, 12.91.
200 - Renea Taylor, OK, 26.20.
400 - 1, Myra Rasmussen, OK, 59.91. 3, Olivia Richards, OK, 1:04.38 PR.
800 - 3, Lexi LaDoux, OK, 2:25.98.
1600 - 1, Lexi LaDoux, OK, 5:26.59.
3200 - 1, Lexi LaDoux, OK, 4, Katie Walker, OM, 15:18.09.
100 hurdles - 1, Renea Taylor, OK, 16.05 PR.
300 hurdles - 1, Renea Taylor, OK, 47.04 PR
4x100 relay - 3, Okanogan, 56.24, Caitlyn Carton, Daniele Sparks, Lyndsi Streeter, Olivia Richards.
4x200 relay - 3, Okanogan, 1:58.55, Caitlyn Barton, Olivia Richards, Lexi LaDoux, Daniele Sparks.
4x400 relay - 3, Omak, 4:45.36, Mariah Campos, Evangeline Lamb, Rowan Haigh, Brooke Crosby. 4, Okanogan, 5:26.72, Katie Chilcote, Allie Eastridge, Lyndsi Streeter, Olivia Richards.
Shot put - 1, Allie Eastridge, OK, 42-6 PR. 2, Kendra Sachse, OK, 33-8 PR. 3, Centaya Mendoza, OM, 32-11. 4, Makayla Duran, OK, 31-6.
Discus - 1, Allie Eastridge, OK, 114-5. 2, Centaya Mendoza, OM, 102-8. 3, Makayla Duran, OK, 96-3.
Javelin - 1, Kendra Sachse, OK, 138-6. 2, Myra Rasmussen, OK, 103-1. 3, Lyndsi Streeter, OK, 101-8.
Long jump - 1, Kendra Sachse, OK, 17-00.5. 3, Myra Rasmussen, OK, 16-2.5 PR. 4, Mariah Campos, OM, 14-10 PR.
Triple jump - 2, Daniele Sparks, OK, 34-11.5. 4, Myra Rasmussen, OK, 34-1 PR.
Liberty Bell girls take first
MANSON - The Liberty Bell girls’ track team took first at the District 6 2B Sub Districts on May 8.
Manson won the boys’ title.
The Mountain Lion girls went 1-2-3 in the 800 and again in the 1,600 which were both won by Keeley Brooks.
Winning relays included the 4x100 (52.10), that is No. 4 in state; 4x200 (1:50.94), that is No. 2 in state; and 4x400 (4:30.44),that is No. 9 in state.
Also in girls, Missy Martinez of Tonasket won the pole vault at 11-0, which is No. 1 in state 2B.
The shot put, where Bridgeport’s Yareli Palacio-Isidro won at 3405.5, produced the state 2B’s No. 8, No. 9 and No. 10 best heaves this season.
On the boys’ side, Oroville went 1-2-3 in the 200 led by Jerry Milholland, who also won the 100.
Milholland was second in the 400 (52.46 PR), which ranks him No. 7 in the state.
Emerson Worrell of Liberty Bell set a PR in the 800 (2:02.73), which is good for No. 7 in state.
The Oroville 4x100 relay (45.16) took first and is ranked No. 6 in the state. The team included Jerry Milholland, Austin Bernard, Anthony Jamison and Spencer Martin.
Brewster’s 4x400 relay (3:37.81) finished first and is ranked No. 6 in the state. The team included Ricky Vazquez, Jose Nila, Ubaldo Arellano and Ernie Nanamkin.
Lake Roosevelt went 1-2 in the shot put. First went to Steven Flowers (47-00.5), who has a best of 49-10.5 this season that is No. 1 in state 2B.
Josh Flowers set a personal record (44-2.5) to take second in the shot, where he is ranked No. 5 in state.
Brewster’s Ubaldo Arellano set a PR in the triple jump (42-4), which is good for No. 7 in state.
Boys’ team scores: 1, Manson 137. 2, Oroville 117.5. 3, Brewster 112.5. 4, Tonasket 66.5. 5, Bridgeport 66. 6, Liberty Bell 59.5. 7, Lake Roosevelt 50.5. 8, Waterville 29.5. 9, Soap Lake 9.
100 - 1, Jerry Milholland, Orov., 11.54. 2, Steven Flowers, LR, 11.74. 3, Austin Bernard, Orov., 11.75.
200 - 1, Jerry Milholland, Orov., 23.28 PR. 2, Austin Bernard, Orov., 23.90. 3, Anthony Jamison, Orov., 24.25.
400 - 1, Connor Torgesen, Manson, 52.39. 2, Jerry Milholland, Orov., 52.46 PR. 3, Ernie Nanamkin, Brew., 53.04.
800 - 1, Emerson Worrell, LB, 2:02.73 PR. 2, Connor Torgesen, Manson, 2:03.98. 3, Ben Tesluk, SL, 2:05.62.
1,600 - 1, Jose Nila, Brew., 4:52.05 PR. 2, Bailey Cameron, Manson, 4:51.12. 3, Oscar Guzman, Brew., 4:54.23 PR.
3,200 - 1, Grant Torgesen, Manson, 10:53.11. 2, Connor Torgesen, Manson, 11:10.92. 3, Oscar Guzman, Brew., 11:13.32 PR.
110 hurdles - 1, Ronaldo Ubaldo, BP, 17.41. 2, Anthony Jamison, Orov., 17.74. 3, Darin Cech, Orov., 17.97 PR.
300 hurdles - 1, Brayden White, LB, 42.32. 2, Cole Beazley, Manson, 43.17. 3, Ronald Ubaldo, BP, 44.06,
4x100 relay - 1, Oroville, 45.16, Jerry Milholland, Austin Bernard, Anthony Jamison, Spencer Martin. 2, Tonasket, 46.80, Solomon Brown, Michael Davis, Garrett Wilson, Jordan Thrasher. 3, Manson, 47.20.
4x400 relay - 1, Brewster, 3:37.81, Ricky Vazquez, Jose Nila, Ubaldo Arellano, Ernie Nanamkin. 2, Liberty Bell, 3:43.91, Brayden White, Tanner White, Magnus Treise, Emerson Worrell. 3, Manson, 3:45.37.
Shot put - 1, Steven Flowers, LR, 47-00.5. 2, Josh Flowers, LR, 44-2.5 PR. 3, JoJo Morales, Manson, 44-2 PR.
Discus - 1, Alfred Nila, Brew., 133-3. 2, Steven Flowers, LR, 121-2 PR. 3, tie, Geo Nila, Brewster, 116-3, and Josh Flowers, LR, 116-3 PR.
Javelin - 1, Garrett Wilson, Ton., 157-8. 2, Magnus Treise, LB, 157-7 PR. 3, Jose Pascasio, Manson, 156-7.
High jump - 1, Ubaldo Arellano, Brew., 6-0. 2, Spencer Martin, Orov., 5-8. 3, tie, Alejandro Romero, BP, and Magnus Treise, LB, 5-6.
Pole vault - 1, Garrett Wilson, Ton., 11-00. 2, Issac Ochoa, BP, 10-0. 3, tie, Austin Brock, Ton., and Carson Allie, Orov., 9-00.
Long jump - 1, Issac Ochoa, BP, 19-8 PR. 2, Austin Bernard, Orov., 19-7. 3, Jordan Thrasher, Ton., 19-5 PR.
Triple jump - 1, Ubaldo Arellano, Brew., 42-4 PR. 2, Magnus Treise, LB, 40-7. 3, Braden Getzin, Manson, 40-3.5.
Girls’ team scores: 1, Liberty Bell 158. 2, Tonasket 122. 3, Bridgeport 103. 4, Brewster 61. 5, Manson 55. 6, Soap Lake 48. 7, Waterville 46. 8, Lake Roosevelt 22. 9, Oroville 18.
100 - 1, Katie Keane, Ton., 13.26. 2, Joslyn Lucero, WV, 13.52. 3, Juliana Hernandez, SL, 13.55.
200 - 1, Juliana Hernandez, SL, 27.86. 2, Kendall Petre, Manson, 28.18. 3, Heidi Cruz, Ton., 28.25.
400 - 1, Sally Thornton-White, LB, 1:03.04 PR. 2, Kendall Petre, Manson, 1:03.50. 3, Sage Young, Ton., 1:06.84.
800 - 1, Keeley Brooks, LB, 2:32.95. 2, Ava Mott, LB, 2:37.97. 3, Maisy Shaw, LB, 2:42.13.
1600 - 1, Keeley Brooks, LB, 5:48.51. 2, Icel Sukovaty, LB, 5:48.51. 3, Maisy Shaw, LB, 6:20.92.
3200 - 1, Icel Sukovaty, LB, 12:24.63. 2, Lena Nelson, LB, 13:37.42. 3, Melissa Garcia, Brew., 13:45.00.
100 hurdles - 1, Sage Young, Ton., 17.02 PR. 2, Miriam Garcia, Brew., 17.28. 3, Sierra Janikowski, SL, 17.73.
300 hurdles - 1, Sierra Janikowski, SL, 52.55. 2, Juliana Hernandez, SL, 52.91. 3, Katie Keane, Ton., 55.27.
4x100 relay - 1, Liberty Bell, 52.10, Sammy Curtis, Ali Palm, Sally Thornton-White, Chloe Sprauer. 2, Tonasket, 52.79, Heidi Cruz, Katie Keane, Sage Young, Cailee Denison. 3, Bridgeport, 54.67, Jennifer Farias, Monica Trejo, Anayeli Trejo, Esmeralda Garcia.
4x200 relay - 1, Liberty Bell, 1:50.94, Sammy Curtis, Sally Thornton-White, Ali Palm, Chloe Sprauer. 2, Bridgeport, 1;55.82, Josie Rios, Jennifer Farias, Monica Trejo, Esmeralda Garcia. 3, Oroville, 1:56.76, Julissa Alvarez, Emily Rawley, Emma Bocook, Madelyn Martin.
4x400 relay - 1, Liberty Bell, 4:30.44, Keeley Brooks, Sally Thornton-White, Ava Mott, Maisy Shaw. 2, Brewster, 4:34.58, Miriam Garcia, Halle Aparicio, Kelsey Ochoa, Melissa Garcia. 3, Oroville, 4:34.99, Wendy Ortega, Julissa Alvarez, Emma Bocook, Madelyn Martin.
Shot put - 1, Yareli Palacio-Isidro, BP, 34-5.5 PR. 2, Anna McCullough, Ton., 34-00.5. 3, Verania Velazquez, BP, 34-00 PR.
Discus - 1, Yareli Palacio-Isidra, BP, 96-11. 2, Verania Velazquez, BP, 90-10. 3, Kim Nila, Brew., 89-10.
Javelin - 1, Cailee Denison, Ton., 107-6. 2, Kim Nila, Brew., 101-5. 3, Graciela Arellano, BP, 100-1 PR.
High jump - 1, Karste Wright, Brew., 5-0. 2, Becca Rollins, Ton., 4-8. 3, Kendall Petre, Manson, 4-6.
Pole vault - 1, Missy Martinez, Ton., 11-00.
Long jump - 1, Alex Poppie, WV, 15-5. 2, Ava Mott, LB, 14-00. 3, Evelyn DeJesus, Manson, 13-11.5.
Triple jump - 1, Alex Poppie, WV, 31-9. 2, Ali Palm, LB, 30-6.5. 3, Evelyn DeJesus, Manson, 28-7.
Forman bags three titles
COLFAX - Republic freshman Korbin Forsman won the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 at the 1B Sub-District qualifying meet for District 7/9 on May 7.
Taylor Connor won the long jump and the 4x400 relay was second, all of which powered the Tigers to third place at the 15-team meet.
Boys’ team scores: 1, Valley Christian 100. 3, Republic 80. 12, Curlew 6.
Curlew - Jayden Thomas: 5, 100, 12.19 PR; 7, 200, 25.67.
Republic - Korbin Forsman: 1, 800, 2:20.08; 1, 1600, 5:02.55; 1, 3200, 11:21.51; Taylor Connor: 1, long jump, 21-2; 4. 200, 24.81 PR; 3, high jump, 6-0. Jesse Beauchamp: 3, 110 hurdles, 18.11 PR. 4, 300 hurdles, 48.19 PR. Tristan Guilliot: 7, 100, 12.57; 7, long jump, 18-6.5. Jordan Starr: 5, 400, 56.68. 4x400 relay, 2, 3:52.08, Jordan Starr, Ian Hamrick, Taylor Connor, Korbin Forsman.
Girls’ team scores: 1, Oakesdale 163.5. 8, ACH 29. 9, Republic 17. 13, Curlew 10.
ACH - LeeAnn Couvillier: 6, 100, 14.17; 4, 200, 28.59; 7, high jump, 4-6. Maddie Murray: 5, 200, 28.64; 3, 100 hurdles, 18.59; 3, 300 hurdles, 53.37; 6, high jump, 4-6.
Curlew - Emma Reiss: 6, 1600, 6:39.65 7, 800, 3:02.07. Mea Jess: 7, 3200, 16:07.53. Anna Reiss: 9, 3200, 16:42.19. Emily McElheran, 10, 3200, 16:50.92. 4x200 relay, 6, 2;14.02, Anna Reiss, Aurora Wentz, Emily McElheran, Emma Reiss.
Republic - Mary Groom: 5, long jump, 14-10.5. 5, high jump, 4-8. Courtney Starr: 6, 3200, 15:08.75. Gwendolyn Flesher, 7, 1600, 6:46.22 PR. 4x400 relay, 6, 5:24.75, Tandice Fletcher, Courtney Starr, Mary Groom, Gwendolyn Flesher.
