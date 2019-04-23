Haeberle clears high jump at 5-4
QUINCY - Track and field teams from Omak and Okanogan finished in the top five at the Quincy CLA meet April 20.
For girls, Okanogan was second at 101 and Omak fifth at 43. For boys, Okanogan boys were fourth at 59 and Omak fifth at 56.
Ephrata won both team titles.
Also competing were Oroville, Lake Roosevelt, Liberty Bell and Almira/Coulee Hartline.
Kendra Sachse led the Okanogan girls, winning every event in which she competed.
Sachse took home gold in the javelin (136-1.) and long jump (16-9.25; ranked No. 3 in state 1A).
She also ran legs on the winning 4x100 (52.12) relay team with Caitlyn Barton, Myra Rasmussen and Daniele Sparks, and the 4x200 (1:50.90) relay with Barton, Rasmussen and Olivia Richards.
The shot put produced a couple top 10 state 1A marks. - Allie Eastridge (40-1, PR) is ranked No. 2 and Omak’s Centaya Mendoza (35-3.5 PR) is ranked No. 7.
Other Okanogan girls winning included Lexi LaDoux in the 1,600 (5:39.16) and 3,200 (12:26.54), and Eastridge in the discus (113-7).
Omak’s Emma Haeberle won the high jump at 5-0. At the Omak Invitational on April 16, she cleared 5-4, which was a personal record and ranks her tied for first in state 1A and tied for sixth for all state high jumpers.
Almira/Coulee-Hartline’s Maddie Murray was second in the 100-meter hurdles in a personal record of 17.07, which ranks her No. 2 in state 1B.
Her fifth-place finish in the 300 hurdles ranks No. 6 in state 1B.
ACH’s LeeAnn Couvillier finished seventh in the 100 (13.55), which is No. 6 in state 1A.
On the boys’ side, Omak took firsts with Israel Escamilla in the 400 (52.40, PR; ranked No. 5 in state 1A), Tanner Sackman in the discus (137-3), and the 4x400 relay (3:40.10) with Andrick Carroll, Steven Zandell, Lonnie Cawston and Escamilla.
Lake Roosevelt’s Steven Flowers upped his best in the shot put with a winning heave of 48-10.
Liberty Bell’s Emerson Worrell won the 800 (2:05.03) Okanogan’s Rajay Britton won the long jump at 20-1.5.
Boys’ team scores: 1, Ephrata, 91.5. 2, Cashmere, 82.5. 3, Quincy, 64.5. 4, Okanogan, 59. 5, Omak, 56. 10, Oroville, 25. 11, Lake Roosevelt 23. 13, Liberty Bell, 18.
Lake Roosevelt - Steven Flowers: 1, shot put, 48-10. 4, 100, 11.60, PR. Isaiah Derr: 5, 300 hurdles, 47.35, PR. Sam Wapato: 5, high jump, 5-6, PR. 8, 4x100 relay, 47.48, Derr, Traey Clark, Devon Hobrecht, Steven Flowers.
Liberty Bell - Emerson Worrell: 1, 800, 2:05.03. Brayden White: 2, 300 hurdles, 43.14. 9, 4x400 relay, 3:56.01, Brayden White, Tanner White, Magnus Treise, Emerson Worrell.
Okanogan - Levi Veenhuizen: tied second, 100, 11.57. Sheldon Fields: tied second, 100, 11.57. Clancy Andrews: 3, 1,600, 5:00.44. 6, 3,200, 11:19.44. 2, 4x100 relay, 45.69, Justin Watts, Kaedn Daling, Sheldon Fields, Levi Veenhuizen. 2, 4x400 relay, 3:44.07, Julian Cates, Levi Veenhuizen, Sheldon Fields, Calvin Yusi. Coleton-Schreder-Guerrette: 6, shot put, 40-0. 5, discus, 115-6. Rajay Britton: 1, long jump, 20-1.5, PR. 7, high jump, 5-6. Darius Moses-Howard: 8, triple jump, 39-7.75.
Omak - Israel Escamilla: 1, 400, 52.40, PR. Andrick Carroll: 4, 800, 2:10.0. Steven Zandell: 6, 1,600, 5:04.46. 1, 4x400 relay, 3;40.10, Andrick Carroll, Steven Zandell, Lonnie Cawston, Israel Escamilla. Tanner Sackman: 1, discus, 137-3. 4, shot put, 42-6. Lonnie Cawston: 4, javelin, 139-05, PR. 3, long jump, 19-11.5, PR.
Oroville - Jerry Milholland: 7, 100, 11.70. 3, 200, 23.80. Austin Bernard: 8, 100, 11.76. Anthony Jamison: 2, 110 hurdles, 16.75. Darin Cech: 7, 110 hurdles, 19.67. , 4x100 relay, 46.06, Spencer Martin, Austin Bernard, Anthony Jamison, Jerry Milholland. 7, 4x400 relay, 3:48.55, Austin Bernard, Jerry Milholland, Dorian Carleton, Colby Guzman.
Girls’ team scores: 1, Ephrata, 107. 2, Okanogan, 101. 3, Cashmere, 98. 4, Quincy, 47. 5, Omak, 43. 14, Almira/Coulee-Hartline, 19. 16, Liberty Bell, Oroville, 12. 19, Lake Roosevelt, 5.
ACH - Maddie Murray: 2, 100 hurdles, 17.07, PR. 5, 300 hurdles, 53.09, PR. 6, high jump, 4-6. LeeAnn Couvillier: 7, 100, 13.55. 7, 200, 28.75, PR. 9, high jump, 4-2.
Lake Roosevelt - Sadi Trotter: 7, 400, 1:06.26, PR. Hannah Wapato: 6, 3,200, 13:03.13.
Liberty Bell - Maisy Shaw: 6, 800, 2:41.15, PR. Keeley Brooks: 4, 1,600, 5:50.83. 9, 4x400 relay, 4:59.31, Keeley Brooks, Maisy Shaw, Lena Nelson, Lindsay Worrell. Caitlyn Cooley: 6, shot put, 30-9, PR. Sammy Curtis: 8, long jump, 14-7.5, PR.
Okanogan - Caitlyn Barton: 4, 100, 13.22, PR. Olivia Richards: 6, 400, 1:05.41. Lexi LaDoux: 1, 1,600, 5:39.16. 1, 3,200, 12:26.54. 1, 4x100, 52.12, Caitlyn Barton, Kendra Sachse, Myra Rasmussen, Daniele Sparks. 1, 4x200, 1:50.90, Caitlyn Carton, Kendra Sachse, Myra Rasmussen, Olivia Richards. Allie Eastridge: 1, shot put, 40-1, PR. 1, discus, 113-7. Kendra Sachse: 1, javelin, 136-1. 1, long jump, 16-9.25. Lyndsi Streeter: 4, javelin, 100-8. Myra Rasmussen: 5, long jump, 15-10.25.
Omak - Brooke Crosby: 5, 1,600, 5:55.41, PR. Jessica McClellan: 7, 100 hurdles, 19.03. 3, 4x400 relay, 4:43.48, Mariah Campos, Evangeline Lamb, Rowan Haigh, Brooke Crosby. Centaya Mendoza: 4, shot put, 35-3.5, PR. 4, discus, 100-6. Emma Haeberle: 1, high jump, 5-0.
Oroville - Madelyn Martin: 5, 400, 1:05.35, PR. 6, 4x200 relay, 2:00.94, Julissa Alvarez, Emma Bocook, Madelyn Martin, Emily Rawley. 4, 4x400 relay, 4:46.33, Julissa Alvarez, Emma Bocook, Emily Rawley, Madelyn Martin.
Williams, Nanamkin take first
PESHASTIN - Anna Williams of Pateros took firsts in all four of her events at a small NCW meet hosted by Cascade on April 16.
Williams was first in 100 (13.04), 200 (28.01), 800 (2:37.76, PR) and high jump (4-4) at the six-team meet.
Her 800 is ranked No. 5 in state 1B.
Williams’ previous bests this season rank her No. 1 in 1B in the 100 (12.81), No. 1 in the 200 (27.71) and No. 4 in the 400 (1:03.27).
Brewster’s Ernie Nanamkin won the 400 (52.58), javelin (151-6) and long jump (19-2.5).
He also ran a leg on the winning 4x400 relay (3:45.33) with Oscar Guzman, Ubaldo Arellano and Ricky Vazquez.
Nanamkin is ranked No. 4 in state 2B in the 400 and No. 8 in the javelin this season.
Geo Nila is ranked No. 5 in the shot, Alfredo Nila No. 7 in the discus and Arellano is tied for third in the high jump.
Some top girls’ marks included Liberty Bell’s Icel Sukovaty at No. 6 in state 2B for the 3,200 (12:22.80) and Ali Palm tied for No. 9 in the triple jump (32-0, PR).
For Bridgeport, Yareli Palacio-Isidra is No. 4 in state 2B in the shot (33-6.5).
Boys
Brewster - Javier Rosario: 5, 200, 25.65, PR. 2, triple jump, 36-7.5 PR. Ernie Nanamkin: 1, 400, 52.58. 1, javelin, 151-6. 1, long jump, 19-2.5. Ricky Vazquez: 3, 400, 54.10, PR. Ubaldo Arellano: 4, 400, 55.33, PR. 1, high jump, 5-10. 1, triple jump, 38-10. Victor Abrego: 7, 400, 1:03.26, PR. 5, 1,600, 5:48.90. Oscar Guzman: 3, 800, 2:16.89, PR. 1, 1,600, 5;07.85. 5, long jump, 15-1.75. Lemuel Infante: 3, 1,600, 5:41.67. 1, 4x400 relay, 3:45.33, Oscar Guzman, Ubaldo Arellano, Ricky Vazquez, Ernie Nanamkin. 3, 4x400, 4:14.04, Jose Nila, Javier Rosario, Lemuel Infante, Mario Guzman. Geo Nila: 1, shot put, 42-11.5, PR. 3, discus, 107-03, PR. 3, javelin, 110-3. Alfredo Nila: 2, shot put, 41-2.5. 1, discus, 129-1. Juan Garcia: 4, discus, 99-11.5.
Bridgeport - Gilbert Padilla: 2, 100, 12.29. 3, 200, 25.17. Jesus Alameda: 4, 100, 12:38. Arturo Perez: 6, 12:45. Ronaldo Ubaldo: 2, 110 hurdles, 17.69. 1, 4x100 relay, 47.74, Gilbert Padilla, Rodriguez Alejandro-Romero, Ronaldo Ubaldo, Arturo Perez. Adrian Morales: 3, shot put, 37-9.5, PR. 2, discus, 109-0. Juan Trejo: 7, shot put, 33-2. 5, discus, 95-01. Steven Bucio: 9, shot put, 32-2.75, PR.6, javelin, 93-9. Luis Cervantes: 6, discus, 94-3. 5, javelin, 98-6. Christopher Hernandez: 7, discus, 93-00. Jesus Torres: 4, javelin, 100-0. Drake Morris: 4, long jump, 16-99.75, PR. 3, triple jump, 32-6.50. Edgar Lopez: 6, long jump, 13-7.25.
Liberty Bell - Emerson Worrell: 2, 800, 2:12.63. Magnus Treise: 2, javelin, 120-2. Tanner White: 4, triple jump, 30-4.5.
Pateros - Josh Smith: 6, 400, 59.95, PR. 3, long jump, 16-6, PR. Cuauh Arellano: 4, shot put, 37-8.75.
Girls
Brewster - Alondra Garcia: 3, 400, 1:12.99, PR. 7, long jump, 11-8, PR. Kelsey Ochoa: 8, 1,600, 6:31.30. Melissa Garcia: 2, 3,200, 13:49.80. Miriam Garcia: 3, 100 hurdles, 18.21. 3, triple jump, 28-9. Kim Nila: 4, Shot put, 26-10, PR. 2, discus, 85-2. 1, Javelin, 93-3. Alexia Hurtado: 6, shot put, 25-7.5, PR.5, discus, 74-8, PR. Thania Donates: 8, shot put, 20-4.75, PR. 9, Miritza Silva: 9, shot put, 19-5.5. Halle Aparicio: 8, triple jump, 25-11, PR.
Bridgeport - Jennifer Farias: 5, 100, 14.40. 7, 200, 31.26. Anayeli Trejo: 6, 100, 14.59, PR. 2, long jump, 13-9.5, PR. Karina Craig: 8, 100, 14.74, PR. 5, 200, 30.81, PR. Esmeralda Garcia: 3, 200, 29.07. Monica Trejo: 4, 200, 29.91, PR. Sugeidy Infante: 8, 200, 31.30, PR. Karla Torres: 9, 200, 31.49, PR. 3, javelin, 82-2, PR. Graciela Arellano: 4, 400, 1:16.02, PR. 2, javelin, 82-5. Marisol Hernandez: 5, 400, 1:19.11. 6, Terri Martin: 6, 1:24.51, PR. Catalina Martinez: 6, 800, 2:53.67. Miriam Jimenez: 7, 800: 2;55.57, PR. 2, 4x100, 55.67, Monica Trejo, Jennifer Farias, Karla Torres, Esmeralda Garcia. 3, 4x200, 1:59.57, Monica Trejo, Garciela Arellano, Jennifer Farias, Esmeralda Garcia. 5, 4x400 relay, 4;59.38, Karina Craig, Marisol Hernandez, Catalina Martinez, Miriam Jimenez. Yareli Palacio-Isidra: 1, shot put, 33-6.5. 1, discus, 93-10. Verania Velazquez: 2, shot put, 30-3.25. 3, discus, 82-4. Bianca Torres: 4, javelin, 74-5. Sinai Espinoza, 13-1.50, PR.
Liberty Bell - Sammy Curtis: 3, 100, 14.09. 5, shot put, 26-5. Chloe Sprauer: 4, 100, 14.25, PR. 6, discus, 72-4. 5, long jump, 12-9.5. Keeley Brooks: 2, 800, 2:39.01. 4, 1,600, 6:05.19, PR. Maisy Shaw: 4, 800, 2:51.10. Liv Aspholm: 5, 800, 2:53.31. Icel Sukovaty: 3, 1,600, 5:55.33. 1, 3,200, 12;22.80. 1, 4x100 relay, 54.20, Sammy Curtis, Ali Palm, Sally Thornton-White, Chloe Sprauer. 1, 4x200 relay, 1;55.20, Sammy Curtis, Sally Thornton-White, Ali palm, Chloe Sprauer. 3, 4x400 relay, 4;40.26, Keeley Brooks, Sally Thornton-White, Ava Mott, Maisy Shaw. Caitlyn Cooley: 3, shot put, 29-10. , discus, 72-4. Ali Palm: 4, discus, 76-3, PR. 1, triple jump, 32-00, PR. Ava Mott: 1, long jump, 14-0, PR.
Pateros - Anna Williams: 1, 100, 13.04. 1, 200, 28.01. 1, 800, 2:37.76, PR. 1, high jump, 4-4. Sage Scott: 4, long jump, 12-10.
Connor competes at Nike meet
SNOHOMISH - Republic’s Taylor Connor was third in the high jump (6-0) at the huge Republic at NIKE Eason Invitational on April 20.
Connor’s best of 6-2 this season is tied for No. 2 in state 1B.
Connor was 10th in the long jump at 19-7.75, which would rank him No. 9 in state 1B.
Anna Williams of Pateros had a best of 21st in the 400 (1:03.45).
Raiders shine at Davenport
DAVENPORT - Lake Roosevelt boys finished third and girls were fourth at a District 7 1B and 2B league meet April 16.
Boys’ team scores: 1, Northwest Christian-Colbert, 142. 2, Davenport, 124. 3, Lake Roosevelt, 94. 4, Wilbur-Creston, 91. 5, Republic, 80. 6, Wellpinit, 48. 7, Curlew, 5.
Curlew - Jayden Thomas: 4, 200, 25.40, PR.
Lake Roosevelt - Steven Flowers: 1, 100, 11.56.1, shot put, 45-6. Traey Clark: 4, 400, 1:00.87. Kyle Edmo: 3, 1,600, 5:05.15. Isaiah Derr: 2, 300 hurdles, 49.43. Josh Flowers: 3, shot put, 41-10, PR. 2, discus, 106-07 PR. Sam Wapato: 4, discus: 100-01. 3, high jump, 5-4. 3, long jump, 18-4, PR. 1, triple jump, 37-6, PR. 2, 4x100 relay, 46.87, Devon Hobrecht, Traey Clark, Isaiah Derr, Steven Flowers.
Republic - Korbin Forsman: 1, 800, 2:17.30, PR. 1, 1,600, 5:00.93, PR. Jordan Starr: 3, 400, 57.02. Jesse Beauchamp: 2, 110 hurdles, 18.61. Taylor Connor: 1, high jump, 6-2. 1, long jump, 21-2. Tristan Guillot: 2, long jump, 19-9, PR. 1, 4x400 relay, 3:50.86, Jordan Starr, Ian Hamrick, Taylor Connor, Korbin Forsman.
Girls’ team scores: 1, Davenport, 157. 2, Wilbur-Creston, 118. 3, Northwest Christian- Colbert, 79.5. 4, Lake Roosevelt, 77.5. 5, Almira/Coulee-Hartline, 56. 6, Republic, 41. 7, Curlew, 32. 8, Wellpinit, 31.
ACH - LeeAnn Couvillier: 1, 100m 13.28, PR. 2, 200, 28.76. 5, high jump, 4-4, PR. Maddie Murray: 3, 200, 29.04. 2, 100 hurdles, 16.92. 2, 300 hurdles, 53.45. 3, high jump, 4-6.
Curlew - Emma Reiss: 2, 1,600, 6:57.54. 3, 800, 3:12.46. Anna Reiss: 3, 3,200, 16:50.91. 5, 1,600, :34.24. 4, 4x200 relay, 2:20.59, Anna Reiss, Mea Jess, Emily McElheran, Emma Reiss. Emily McElheran: 6, 1,600, 7:36.75.
Republic - Gwendolyn Flesher: 1, 800, 3:03.02, PR. 3, 1,600, 6:59.76. Courtney Starr: 4, 800, 3:12.72, PR. 2, 3,200, 14:55.59. Tandice Fletcher: 3, 300 hurdles, 59.73, PR. Kayla Tonasket: 5, 300 hurdles: 1:00.30, PR.
Haeberle clears 5-4
OMAK – Emma Haeberle cleared 5-4 in the high jump at the Omak Invite on April 16.
The mark ties her for the best in state 1A.
Boys' team scores: 1, Okanogan, 239. 2, Omak, 179. 3, Soap Lake, 43.
100 - Levi Veenhuizen, OK, 12.17.
200 - Sheldon Fields, OK, 25.03.
400 - Andrick Carroll, OM, 55.31.
800 - Clancy Andrews, OK, 2:13.04.
1,600 - Andrick Carroll, OM, 4:52.78.
3,200 - Steven Zandell, OM, 11:40.42.
4x100 relay - Okanogan, 47.05, Fields, Veenhuizen, Justin Watts, Kaedn Daling.
4x400 relay - Okanogan, 3:53.58, Julian Cates, Fields, Justin Watts, Veenhuizen.
Shot put - Tanner Sackman, OM, 44-00.
Discus - Tanner Sackman, OM, 127-04.
Javelin - Lonnie Cawston, OM, 138-01.
High jump - Rajay Britton, OK, 5-6.
Long jump - Lonnie Cawston, OM, 19-05.
Triple jump - Lonnie Cawston, OM, 38-3.
Girls' team scores: 1, Omak, 216. 2, Okanogan, 202. 3, Soap Lake, 43.
100 - Renea Taylor, OK, 13.20.
200 - Renea Taylor, OK, 27.85.
400 - Myra Rasmussen, OK, 1:04.07.
800 - Olivia Richards, OK, 2:50.02.
1,600 - Lexi LaDoux, OK, 6:22.93.
3,200 - Lexi LaDoux, OK, 13:09.87.
100 hurdles - Sierra Janikowski, SL, 18.20.
300 hurdles - Sierra Janikowski, SL, 52.59.
4x100 relay - Omak, 1:00.56, Layla Stidman, Aspen Todd Maddie Wiggins, Rowan Haigh.
4x200 relay - Okanogan, 1:51.69, Caitlyn Barton, Myra Rasmussen, Kendra Sachse, Renea Taylor.
4x400 relay - Okanogan, 4:52.23. Lexi LaDoux, Olivia Richards, Daniele Sparks, Kayla Keith.
Shot put - Allie Eastridge, OK, 38-11.50
Discus - Allie Eastridge, OK, 116-01 PR.
Javelin - Lyndsi Streeter, OK, 97-09.
High jump - Emma Haeberle, OM, 5-4 PR.
Long jump - Kendra Sachse, OK, 15-2.
Triple jump - Maddie Wiggins, OM, 24-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.