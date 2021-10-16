Welcome to the Chronicle’s first Cook’s Corner entry. I know it’s beef country, and it’s what’s for dinner, but I’m here to change it up with a creamy, hearty chicken dish inspired by the Tuscan region in Italy.
And don’t worry about picky eaters (or cleanup)! With only one skillet, the flavors all unite to deliver a rich, warm dish to any dinner table — and is sure to satisfy even the strongest hater of mushrooms.
Give this recipe a try and don’t be scared to add or take away! If you like onions, add in a bit more! Really dislike spinach? Don’t add the full amount! Make it ‘til you love it!
The below recipe makes anywhere from two to four servings, depending on the eaters.
Price per serving is about $6.42 per serving for two servings.
Cost of all ingredients with empty pantry, about $38.28.
Cost of ingredients without staples (seasonings and butter), about $23.28.
Ingredients
Baby spinach (5 ounces)
Chicken thighs, boneless skinless (1pound)
Cremini mushrooms (0.5pound/8 ounces)
Garlic (1-2 cloves)
Grape tomatoes (1 cup/8 ounces)
Heavy whipping cream (0.5 cup/4 ounces)
Parmesan cheese (1 ounce)
Yellow onion (half onion)
Black pepper
Butter, unsalted (1 Tablespoon)
Crushed red pepper
Italian seasoning
Salt
Cayenne (optional)
Oregano (optional)
Instructions
Wash and dry fresh produce (cremini mushrooms, grape tomatoes, baby spinach)
Prepare produce - Peel and small dice onion, peel and mince garlic, slice mushroom, halve grape tomatoes (optional).
Prep seasoning - Combine ½ teaspoon Italian seasoning, ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper, ¼ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper.
Optional, add to the above ¼ teaspoon cayenne and ¼ teaspoon oregano.
Preheat skillet over medium heat.
Pat chicken dry with paper towel. Season with salt and pepper.
Once pan is hot, add chicken to skillet, sear until golden brown both sides, about 2-3 minutes each side.
Once golden, move to plate and loosely cover with foil. (Chicken will not be cooked through; this is OK)
Once pan is hot again, add butter and swirl.
Add onion and garlic. Cook, stirring regularly, until onion starts to soften, about 2-3 minutes.
Add mushrooms. Cook until mushrooms start to take on color, 2-3 minutes.
Add spinach in handfuls. Once spinach begins to wilt, add next handful.
Add tomatoes and prepared spices. Stir to combine, cook until vegetables begin to soften, 2-3 minutes.
Pour in cream and return chicken to skillet. Pour in any juices from plate. Scrape brown
bits from bottom of skillet. Cover and simmer until chicken is cooked through, 8-10 minutes.
Grate or shave parmesan.
Add cheese to skillet and stir to combine.
Divide chicken and vegetables between plates. Spoon sauce on top. Top with cheese.
