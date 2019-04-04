B1, Column
Pioneers officially cancel baseball
Kanen Ables, perhaps the most prolific passer in Omak High School history, signed a letter of intent March 29 to play football at Whitworth University.
Ables finished his senior season completing 101 of 193 passes for 1,628 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also carried the ball 112 times for 757 yards and 16 more scores. “He was a great quarterback and a great teammate,” said Omak football coach Nick Sackman. “He will have a great college career.”
There will be no high school baseball in Omak this spring.
“We didn’t have the numbers,” said Pioneers athletic director Joe LaGrou.
The team had 11 players after the first week of practice, but not all of them remained eligible.
“Last year it was hit and miss, too,” said LaGrou. “There are many eighth-graders (who cannot play) who have shown a strong interest in baseball for next year.
“People are working hard (to bring back baseball). But the numbers were just not there this year. Baseball is looking forward to next season.”
The Colville Confederated Tribes’ Fish and Wildlife Department has started stocking several popular fishing waters on or adjacent to the reservation.
“We are releasing between 8,000 to 10,000 triploid rainbow trout at Rufus Woods Lake in March that are about two pounds each,” said Jill Phillips, manager of the tribe’s hatchery near Bridgeport.
“Approximately 20 percent of these fish will be tagged so that we can evaluate catch-and-release rates from this group.”
Reservation lakes open to non-members opened April 1 with a season running through Oct. 31.
Anglers who retain tagged fish are encouraged to contact tribal fish and wildlife to provide tag number and information related to the catch (date, location, length and the approximate size) or go online to www. cctfwfishtags.com/report-a-tag.
An additional 37,000 triploid rainbow trout at an average size of two pounds will be released into Lake Rufus Woods and will occur prior to spring runoff.
The state record for a triploid rainbow trout is 29.6 pounds from Rufus Woods Lake.
“We also provide an awesome trout and bass fishery at Twin Lakes,” said Phillips. “Some anglers consider the bass fishing here to be the best in northeast Washington due to the abundance of large fish.”
Both North and South Twin Lakes will soon be stocked with 15,000 to 16,000 triploid rainbow trout and 1,500 “jumbo” rainbow trout averaging five to eight pounds.
“These trout are exciting to catch and really boost the fishery,” said Phillips. “There are not many lakes in the state that provide anglers an opportunity to catch large rainbow trout or largemouth bass that could tip the scale over five pounds.”
Colville tribal members fishing on the reservation must possess a Colville tribal identification card, which is a legal permit to fish.
All non-members who are fishing on select interior waters of the reservation must have a valid Colville Indian Reservation fishing permit in their possession.
For more information or to buy a fishing permit, go online to https://www.cct-fnw. com/regulations-permits/. For 2019 stocking plan go to https://www.cct-fnw.com/trout-hatchery-1/.
The Nespelem Junior Rodeo returns with competition at 10 a.m. April 27-28 at the Nespelem Rodeo Grounds.
There will be eight all-around saddles and nine reserve all-around jackets awarded.
Other awards include handmade first-place buckles, all-around little people buckles and payout to fourth place in the Caribou Trail Junior Rodeo Association rodeo.
Entries must be postmarked by April 18. No entries will be accepted after April 22.
Information is available from Kayce Palmer at 509-429-7686, Sindy Jackson at 509-634-4395 or Dorothy Palmer at 509-634-4928.
The Tonasket Junior Rodeo kicks off the spring season at 10 a.m. April 13-14 at the Tonasket Rodeo Grounds.
The rodeo, for those age 18 and younger, is sanctioned with the Caribou Trail Junior Rodeo Association.
Tonasket Mayor Dennis Brown proclaimed March 27 as Tonasket Tiger High School Wrestling Team Day at the regular city council meeting Tuesday, March 26.
Brown presented a copy of the proclamation to head coach Cole Denison, who led his team to a third straight 1B/2B State Championship in February.
The proclamation acknowledged Andrew Grillo as the assistant coach and the team accumulating 348 points, a state record.
The proclamation urged all of Tonasket’s residents to “applaud and support our class 2B State wrestling champions for their outstanding athletic accomplishments and exemplary sportsmanship.”
Denison said he appreciated the recognition.
The basketball season is over for Brewster’ Chandler Smith and the Gonzaga women's team following a 76-70 loss to the Oregon State Beavers on March 25.
Smith finished with 13 points (second on the team), three rebounds and three assists for the No. 5 seeded Bulldogs (29-5).
The game stayed close for three quarters. Gonzaga led 15-14 after one quarter, 34-32 at the half and trailed 50-49 after three.
No. 4 seed Oregon State (26-7) won the fourth, 26-21.
The season ended for Okanogan’s Jill Townsend in the semifinals of the West Coast Conference playoffs when she was injured.
Siblings Erik Bjornsen and Sadie Bjornsen took firsts in their cross country ski races in a mass-start 15K classic technique in the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association Super Tour Finals March 30 in Presque Isle, Maine.
Two-time Olympian Erik Bjornsen won the men’s race in 37 minutes, 50.1 seconds.
Sadie Bjornsen, also a two-time Olympian, won the women’s race in 31:36.9.
In sprints March 29, Sadie Bjornsen won the women’s A final in 3:06.08.
Kelsey Dickinson of Winthrop finished third in women's 7.5K sprint, third in 10K pursuit and fourth in 5K super sprint at the U.S. Biathlon National Championship March 26-31 at Jericho, Vt.
A youth barrel clinic is planned for those ages 7-18 on April 4-5 at the Nespelem Junior Rodeo Grounds.
The clinic will be by Jackie Gudmundson and in memory of Deb Achord.
More information (including an application to reserve a spot on a first-come, first-serve basis)) is available from Sindy Jackson at 509-634-4395.
The 18th annual Eastern Washington University Spring Shootout 3x3 Basketball Tournament returns April 6-7 at the EWU Sports and Recreation Center in Cheney.
The largest indoor 3-on-3 tournament in the Northwest includes a men’s open, men’s six-foot and over, men’s six-foot and under, coed open and men’s 35-plus.
Another signal that spring is here is the opening of local golf courses. Gamble Sands, Brewster, has announced its opening day for April 4.
Other area courses already are open.
Al Camp is the sports editor at The Chronicle. Email him at sports@omakchronicle.com.
CORRECTION
A headline in the March 27 edition of The Chronicle should have said Omak sweeps Lake Roosevelt tennis.
