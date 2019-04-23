Tonasket graduate sets 50-mile record
Dave Schulz, longtime tennis coach at Liberty Bell High School and a former Okanogan County commissioner, recently conveyed to me his concern about what lurks in the Methow Valley.
Here is his story:
“This story is true about creatures lurking amongst us.
“This is not about the two cougars on my picnic table on the deck,” Dave said.
“The other night near the time of midnight lights were coming out of the depths of the Methow River in Twisp.
“You know, I am getting older and my eyesight isn’t what it used to be. Therefore, the creatures I observed had one big eye that was very bright, tail fins and were about six feet long.”
I nodded about here.
“I awakened my grandson from sleep; he has a red dot scope which sees everything in the dark.”
He replied, “Sea monsters panning for gold in scuba diver suits.”
“I had heard similar stories taking place in the Chewuch and Twisp rivers,” said Dave.
Dave went the next morning to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife office in south Twisp.
A manager said, “We are tracking steelhead fish.”
“He showed me a device about the size of a dandelion seed which is attached to the fish, good for 60 days to see where the fish is going,” said Dave.
“Yes, there are one-eyed creatures lurking in our rivers at night.”
Kind of makes you shiver about prospects of fishing after dusk.
CORRECTION: Big Beaver (30 acres) and Little Beaver (six acres) lakes southeast of Chesaw have a season from the fourth Saturday of April to Oct. 31. The Fishrapper had the wrong season listed.
xxxxx
Tonasket graduate Riva “Corso” Muehlbauer set a 50-mile record for women at the 10th annual Badger Mountain Challenge in late March near Richland.
Muehlbauer, 37, who works in the White Salmon School District, finished the race in seven hours, 44 minutes, 33 seconds.
That shattered the old record of eight hours, four minutes set last year.
Muehlbauer finished seventh overall.
Winning and even setting course records for ultra-distance races is nothing new for Muehlbauer.
The former Tiger set a course record at the Three Corner Rock PC, a 50K race, last year.
She also finished first at last year’s 50-mile Autumn Leaves 50/50 and 50K at the Mount Si Relay and Ultra.
xxxxx
This is a busy weekend for Omak Fit For Life, which is having fundraisers Saturday and Sunday.
The sixth annual Orchards in Bloom half marathon and 10K starts at 8 a.m. Saturday at RockWall Cellars, 110 Nichols Road.
The rural race takes runners past orchards which are, of course, in bloom, plus offers views of snow-covered mountains including the Tiffanies.
On Sunday at 10 a.m. there is the annual fundraiser Hoofin’ and Woofin’ Fun Run with your dog in Riverside.
xxxxx
About a month ago, Liberty Bell softball coach and former Okanogan football coach Bob Bucsko suffered a stroke.
Bucsko, who is recovering, stepped down as head coach of the softball team.
Former coach Lee Pilkinton has taken the role of head coach, said Bob in an email.
“I think Bob is making progress, but it’s slow going,” said Liberty Bell athletic director Mike Wilbur. “Pretty serious stuff.”
xxxxx
Chelan swept Omak in league tennis on April 18, taking the girls 5-0 and the boys 3-2.
The boys’ sides went to the Goats in the final match, No. 2 doubles, where Chelan’s Aiden Peterson and Nate Harding edged Omak’s Jacob Hurlbert and Jonny Stenberg 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.
“Aiden and Nate came up big with a closely contested three-set win as darkness crept in,” Chelan coach Marty Rothlisberger said.
The Omak boys are now 3-2 in league and 8-3 overall.
Boys: Chelan 3, Omak 2
No. 1 singles: Wyatt Habich (C) def Simon McCune 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2 singles: Tobin Wier (C) def Adam Hendrick 6-2, 6-2.
No. 3 singles: Stuart Law (O) def Tyler Higgins 6-1, 6-2.
No. 1 doubles: Chase Grillo/Braeden O’Dell (O) def Steven Williams/Eli Phelps 6-3, 6-2.
No. 2 doubles: Aiden Peterson/Nate Harding (C) def Jacob Hurlbert/Jonny Stenberg 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.
Chelan’s experienced shined in the girls’ victory.
“This was just a case of a Chelan squad with six returning letter winners playing a young Omak squad,” Rothlisberger said.
Omak girls are now 1-4 in league and 6-5 overall.
Omak is at Oroville on Friday for a non-league match.
Girls: Chelan 5, Omak 0
No. 1 singles: Emma McLaren def Ashley Cline 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2 singles: Sierra Rothlisberger def Sam Vedders 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3 singles: Elle Rothlisberger def Sophie Fletcher 6-0, 6-0.
No. 1 doubles: Abby Martin/Bella Gatzemeier def Perla Meza/Tori Beaver 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2 doubles: Katelyn Deal/Nadia Van Wechel def Tyler Worden/Emma Wilson 6-4, 6-0.
xxxxx
Omak Attack hockey team wrapped up its 2018-19 season competing at the 4-on-4 co-ed Yakima MeltDown on April 12-14.
“Eight teams from all over eastern Washington had a lot of fun competing with their teammates against a lot of friends and familiar faces,” said Attack spokesman Mike Kleckner.
The Attack, composed of players form Omak, Okanogan and Wenatchee, fell 6-5 to the Bale Breakers from Spokane on Friday night.
“The puck was bouncing very weird in that first game, but not in a good way for us,” said Keith Kistler. “But that’s the way it goes sometimes.”
The Attack bounced back, edging Yakima’s Dump and Chase 6-5 and speeding past Ellensburg’s Iron Horse Brewery 8-1.
“When the smoke cleared after all the round-robin games and all the stats were in, there was a tie for first - a six way tie,” Kistler said. “It’s pretty unprecedented. I guess that shows how great the hockey was, and the parity.”
The tiebreaker went with least penalty minutes, making the Attack just miss the championship game won by Yakima Pub Hounds over Tri-Cities.
“There was a silver lining though,” said Kistler. “Omak got to replay the team that beat us in the first game.”
The bounces went the Attack’s way this time in an 8-3 victory.
“I’m really happy that Yakima won because of all the work they did setting the weekend up and making everyone feel at home,” Kistler said. “They provided adult refreshments, a taco/burrito feed, and a firepit and camping right behind the rink.
“I kinda feel like we won the tournament, but there were no losers here. We’re all friends. We’re hockey family.”
xxxxx
Peggy Myers was high scorer at 7,710 at Tuesday pinochle at the Okanogan Eagles.
Vicki Harlan and Alvin Wadkins had a round robin.
Myers and Wadkins had 1,000 aces.
High scores: 7,710, Peggy Myers. 7,300, Valerie Murray. 7,020, tie, Diana Sauceda and Debbie Nuehring
Partners with 300 Pinochle: Tim and Gail Norman; Diana Sauceda and Joe Feddersen; Dee Tarnowski and JoAnn Harrison; Vicki Harlan and Tim Norman; JoAnn Harrison and Norma Lawson; Valerie Murray and Boyd Walton; Boyd Walton and Buck Workman.
xxxxx
Pink is the new orange, says the state Legislature.
On April 10, the state House of Representatives passed Engrossed Substitute Senate Bill 5148, a bill expanding orange clothing requirements for hunters to include fluorescent pink.
The state Senate had already passed the bill Feb. 20.
Gov. Jay Inslee signed it April 22.
Since the state Department of Fish and Wildlife began requiring hunters to wear hunter orange, hunter injuries and incidents declined significantly in Washington. Fluorescent pink is considered equally visible to hunter orange, and nine other states have passed laws allowing hunters to wear pink clothing for safety.
“By adding fluorescent hunter pink, we are providing more choices to our hunters,” said David Whipple, hunter education division manager. “Women are one of the fastest-growing hunting groups, though we believe that this option will feel inclusionary all to new hunters. This attention is also helping to highlight the safe behaviors for continued reductions in hunter injuries and incidents.”
The new law, like most created this year, will take effect in July.
xxxxx
Hunters can submit special hunt applications between April 22 to May 22 for fall deer, elk, mountain goat, moose, bighorn sheep and turkey seasons in Washington.
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife will conduct a random drawing to select permit winners in June.
Hunters who receive special permits qualify to hunt beyond the times and places authorized by a general hunting license.
To apply for a deer or elk special permit, hunters must purchase an application and hunting license, and submit the application with their preferred hunt choices. Applicants for mountain goat, moose and bighorn sheep do not need to buy a license before they submit.
Hunters can buy applications and licenses from license vendors statewide or on the department’s website at https://fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov/. They must submit their applications on the website or call 877-945-3492 toll-free.
Al Camp is the sports editor at The Chronicle. Email him at sports@omakchronicle.com.
