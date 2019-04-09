Weekend: Tonasket to host junior rodeo
Omak High School wrestler Navarro Nanpuya competed in the National High School Coaches Association Senior Nationals on March 29-31 at Virginia Beach, Va.
Nanpuya fell 8-2 to the North Carolina state champ at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.
He then lost 5-2 to a wrestler from Ohio.
“It was a great experience,” Omak coach Dean Agree said of his 1A state 195-pound champion. “He received invites to visit a Pennsylvania college and an Iowa college.
“We appreciate everyone’s support in getting him here. He got to see what another level of competition looks like. He is ready to start choosing his college.”
xxxxx
The Tonasket Junior Rodeo kicks off the spring season at 10 a.m. April 13-14 at the Tonasket Rodeo Grounds.
The rodeo, for those age 18 and younger, is sanctioned with the Caribou Trail Junior Rodeo Association.
Also this month is the Nespelem Junior Rodeo at 10 a.m. April 27 and 28.
xxxxx
Benjamin “Ben” Williams, a senior playing on the Tonasket High School baseball team, was named Washington Interscholastic Activities Association/Wendy’s 2B Athlete of the Week for week 29 (March 24-30).
Williams picked up a save in the first game of a doubleheader with Manson on March 30. He struck out two of three batters he faced.
He followed up in the second game, pitching a complete game, no-hitter. Williams struck out 11, including the side in the sixth on nine pitches and again got the side out in the seventh.
Williams finished the day with 13 strikeouts and no hits in eight innings.
Nominations are open to athletic administrators, coaches, fans and members of the media, with a weekly deadline of Tuesday at noon Pacific time.
xxxxx
The rodeo and ranch community lost one of their own last month with the passing of Dean Buzzard.
I remember Dean as the guy who could finally get everyone lined up behind the starting line of the World-Famous Suicide Race.
That was a goal of the Owners and Jockeys Association, which in Dean they found someone the riders respected and someone who could get the job done.
Born and raised in the Okanogan Valley, Dean also raised cattle and horses, which he trained and sold.
xxxxx
A golf team composed of Omak High School graduates won the St. Patrick’s Day scramble at Palms Golf Course in Mesquite, Nev.
The team included Jeff Talmadge, Darren Talmadge, Todd Wilson and Tino Talmadge, whose hot putting led the team.
Team Omak shot a round of 74 gross to bring home first place.
Jeff Talmadge overcame some three-putts to sink a long putt on hole No. 2 from 22 feet.
“I had to sink the putt for par to save the hole,’ he said, noting his life was threatened if he missed by his brother Darren. “Nothing but family love, I tell ya. But glad to see 85-year-old Larry “Tino” Talmadge still sinking putts of 20-plus feet on four different occasions for birdee. It was a great day in 80-degree weather.”
xxxxx
Rifle shooters have two events planned for Saturday, April 13, said spokesman Ralph Malone.
“For the Lever Action guys, Al Rise will be holding a Long Range Cowboy Lever Action Match at the Tonasket Gun Club with registration at 8:30 a.m. and shooting starting at 9 a.m.,” said Malone.
“For the military rifle guys, there will be a CMP Sanctioned Garand Match at the Okanogan Wildlife Council lower range. Registration begins at 8 a.m., safety briefing at 8:45 a.m. and firing at 9 a.m.”
Shooters must have a CMP eligibility affidavit on file with OWC or bring a notarized eligibility affidavit to the range, Malone said.
Shooters under age 18 must have a new parental consent form for 2019.
xxxxx
Vicki Harlan took high score honors at Tuesday’s pinochle night April 2 at the Eagles in Okanogan.
High scores: 8,210, Vicki Harlan. 8,000, Buck Workman. 7,190, Pat Byrd.
Partners with 300 pinochle: Ida Laurie and Pat Byrd; Millie Jewell and Debbie Nuehring; Joe Feddersen and Debbie Nuehring; Vicki Harlan and Joe Feddersen; Alvin Wadkins and Buck Workman.
Ida Laurie at 7,860 edged Vicki Harlan at 7,800 for top scoring honors at Tuesday night pinochle March 26 at the Eagles in Okanogan.
High scores: 7,860, Ida Laurie. 7,800, Vicki Harlan. 7,350, Jim Serles. 7,220, Alvin Wadkins.
Partners with 300 pinochle: Vicki Harlan and Peggy Myers; Norma Lawson and Millie Jewell; Tommye Robbins and Alvin Wadkins; Doug Ralston and Tim Norman.
xxxxx
The end of March concluded a winter of skiing and riding in the Methow Valley, said Methow Trails.
The season was 114 days long with about 15,650 miles of grooming done.
Other statistics include 110 dog annual passes sold, free lifetime passes (45-plus) to seniors age 75-plus, about 2,380 hours contributed as work-trade by Service Program Members and groomers working eight- to 10-hour shifts.
Methow Trails also added a new Snow Cat to its fleet to help cover the largest cross country ski trail system in North America, with more than 200K of groomed trails.
xxxxx
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced April 3 that it is opening a harvest fishery for white sturgeon on Lake Roosevelt.
The season starts June 15 and runs seven days a week until further notice.
The area opened is from Grand Coulee Dam to China Bend Boat Ramp (including the Spokane River from Highway 25 bridge upstream to 400 feet below Little Falls Dam, Colville River upstream to Meyers Falls, and the Kettle River upstream to Barstow Bridge).
There is a daily limit of one sturgeon and an annual limit of two sturgeons.
It is legal to retain sturgeon between 53 inches and 63 inches fork length.
Fork length is measured from the tip of the snout to the middle of the fork in the caudal fin (tail).
All harvested sturgeon must be recorded on a Catch Record Card (Catch Code 549). Two-pole fishing is allowed. Closed to night fishing. Anglers may continue to catch and release fish after obtaining a daily limit and after the annual limit has been taken. All other statewide rules for white sturgeon must be observed.
