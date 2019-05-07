CORRECTION
A photo about WIAA Athlete of the Week last week was incorrect. Here is the correct photo of Maddie Serles.
Jennifer “Jenny” O’Dell of Omak competed in three rowing races this spring for Washington State University.
A fourth race was supposed to be at Clemson, N.C., from April 19-20.
The regatta was canceled because of lightning in the area. Then a tornado blew through, tossing debris into the water, said Vicky O’Dell.
Jenny O’Dell competed March 24 at Pullman (rescheduled from Spokane because the lake there was iced over). O’Dell competed in the Novice 8 that won. (WSU 7:02, OSU 7:08 and GU 7:52).
Her second race April 7 was at the San Diego Crew Classic on April 7.
“She cox’d the second varsity four where they got first,” said Vicky O’Dell. (WSU 8:08, UCLA 8:19, Oklahoma 8:23, Tennessee, SDSU, San Diego, Santa Barbara.)
Her third and last race was hosted by Gonzaga.
Jenny O’Dell cox’d the third varsity eight, which won. (WSU 6:55, WSU novice 7:10, GU 7:41.)
Next up is the PAC12 at Gold River, Calif., on May 29. She will again be the coxswain on the third varsity eight.
Sharpen them hooks and gather up your worms for the annual Okanogan-Omak Rotary Club’s Kids’ Fishing Derby on May 18 on the Conconully lakes.
The derby is open to youth age 15 and younger.
There will be prizes in seven age groups.
Check-in is 6 a.m. or later at the state park.
There also will be free hot dogs, hot chocolate and coffee during check-in at 11 a.m. at the park.
Young anglers can fish either the upper or lower lake.
Parents or adults are encouraged to help the younger anglers, but each child should fish with his or her own pole.
More information is available from Tim Patrick at 509-422-4401.
Results are in for the Nespelem Junior Rodeo that was competed April 27-28.
Next rodeos are June 9 for the Caribou Trail Junior Rodeo Association points-only rodeo, June 15-16 for the Okanogan Junior Rodeo and Aug. 3-4 for the Chelan Junior Rodeo.
All-around saddle
Senior: Boys - Sherwin Vargas. Girls - Krista Marchand.
Intermediate: Boys - Brier Selvidge. Girls - Bailey Langenheder.
Junior: Boys - Quintin Ogg. Girls - Rylee Holt.
Peewee: Boys - Jake Sullivan. Girls - Berkley Reagles.
Reserve jacket
Senior: Boys - CJ Saxon. Girls - Madison Sphuler.
Intermediate: Boys - Trace Buchert and Tyler Popelier. Girls - Morgan McGuire.
Junior: Boys - Bodee Gudmundson. Girls - Isabela Timentwa.
Peewee: Boys - Wesson Tonasket. Girls - Kloee Elsberg.
Little People: 1, Knox Peasley (all-around buckle). 2, Charlie Rainey (all-around jacket).
The City of Tonasket will put on a Soap Box Derby for those ages 6-15 on June 1 at the top of State Street by the softball fields.
Judging will be 1-1:30 p.m. for coolest design
Races start at 2 p.m.
There is a small entry fee. Sponsorships for cars are encouraged but not required.
Trophies will be awarded to first, second and third.
Car registration and certification will be noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at Hickman’s Body Shop, 31640B Highway 97.
For rules and regulations, contact Deven Sprague at devensprague@hotmail.com or 509-322-0370.
The annual Memorial Day Archery Shoot returns May 25-26 at the Loup Loup Ski Bowl west of Okanogan.
Camping spots are available with or without power.
Gates open at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 23, for those wanting to set up camps.
There is a cost to compete, except for those under age 14 and visitors.
Everyone must check-in at registration even if not shooting.
Registration opens at 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday
Events includes archery golf course, 3D stake course and 3D string course.
There will be evening horse races.
Also planned are a raffle and a children’s shoot on the weekend at 3 p.m.
More information is available from Kirk Anderson at 509-322-5581 or Kim Anderson at 509-322-0209.
Vicki Harlan produced the high score of 7,890 during Tuesday night pinochle on April 30 at the Eagles in Okanogan.
High scores: 7,890, Vicki Harlan. 7,390, Debbie Nuehring. 7,280, Ida Laurie. 7,260, Bill Bruton.
Partners with 300 pinochle: Tommye Robbins and Dick Fuller. Vicki Harlan and Lisa Turner. Vicki Harlan and Gail Norman. JoAnn Harrison and Debbie Nuehring. Ida Laurie and Debbie Nuehring. Lisa Turner and Tommye Robbins. Dick Fuller and Bill Bruton (twice). Norma Lawson and Tim Norman.
Fourth annual Omak Stampede Wild Horse Race opens rodeos Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 8-10, at the Omak Stampede Rodeo.
Books open May 31 at 9 a.m. The first 18 teams to pay are entered.
Information contacts are 509-322-6356, 509-322-3117 or 509-322-3513.
Brewster Boys & Girls Club will have a fundraiser May 20 at Gamble Sands golf course.
Starting at 11 a.m. there will be a golf scramble, contests and silent auction.
Former Seattle Sonics player Jack Sikma was honored by the state Senate on May 2.
Sikma, who will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, was honored by a Senate resolution.
In remarks to the Senate, Sikma recalled that when he was drafted by the Sonics 42 years ago, he was asked what he thought of Seattle. “I said it wouldn’t be my first choice. You talk about young and dumb. I was young and dumb.”
Today Sikma is as much a part of the fabric of Seattle as the Space Needle, remembered for his role in the Sonics’ turnaround that sent them to the NBA Finals in 1978 and won them the championship in 1979.
The Senate Thursday passed a resolution highlighting the career accomplishments that have propelled him to the highest of honors. Sikma will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass., on Sept. 6.
“I think every one of us remembers where we were in 1979 when that championship game was played,” said Sen. Tim Sheldon, D-Potlatch, who sponsored the resolution with Sen. David Frockt, D-Seattle.
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife is running a derby that started opening day, April 27, and runs to Oct. 31, the end of the state general fishing season.
There are 1,000 blue-tagged trout planted at 100-plus state lakes that can be claimed for prizes from $25 to $1,000 at 130 license dealers and other sponsors located.
The total value of prizes is more than $39,000.
Lakes in our region include both Conconully lakes, Pearrygin Lake in the Methow Valley, Alta Lake near Pateros, Spectacle and Wannacut lake west of Tonasket and Curlew Lake in Ferry County.
There is no fee or registration required to participate.
The next Washington State Parks free day is June 1, National Trails Day.
Other free days, where visitors to state parks do not need a Discover Pass for day-use parking, include June 8 for National Get Outdoors Day and June 9, Free Fishing Day.
Anglers who fish for salmon and steelhead in the Columbia River basin will no longer be required to purchase an endorsement to do so beginning July 1.
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife collected an $8.75 annual fee – known as the Columbia River Salmon and Steelhead Endorsement – from anglers to fish for salmon and steelhead in the region since 2010.
The department has used revenue from the endorsement to monitor and enforce fisheries in the Columbia River Basin.
The department’s legislative authority to implement the Columbia River Salmon and Steelhead Endorsement ends June 30.
Anglers are still required under state law to obtain an endorsement to fish for salmon or steelhead in the Columbia River until July 1.
The department will not be issuing refunds as anglers have had opportunity to use the endorsement and it remains a state requirement through June 30.
Al Camp is the sports editor at The Chronicle. Email him at sports@omakchronicle.com.
