OKANOGAN — The Bulldogs had a busy volleyball schedule last week with three games over the course of four days.
First, Okanogan traveled to Cascade High School on Sept. 27 to battle the Kodiaks. The Bulldogs won three sets against the non-conference opponents, 26-24, 25-22, 25-20.
Next for the Bulldogs was a Sept. 28 home match against conference opponent Liberty Bell. Okanogan coach Ray Cross highlighted play from Aleena Lafferty, Alex Goetz and Katie Serles in the second three-game win of the week: 25-17, 26-14, 25-22.
To close out the week, the Bulldogs traveled to Lake Roosevelt on Thursday to take on the Raiders. Okanogan won in three sets – 25-23, 25-12, 25-12 – and move up to 6-0 for the season and 5-0 against conference opponents.
“The Bulldogs had a long trip to Lake Roosevelt,” Cross said. “And played their best match of the year. It was a total team effort, and I could not have been more happy with the result. Destyne McDonald led the way and had an amazing match.”
Liberty Bell stats — Caitlyn Cooley 13-14 serving, 1 ace, 4 kills; Shae Taylor 5-6 serving; Jadyn Mitchell 15-15 serving, 2 aces, 2 kills, 11 assists; Pearl McArthur 2 aces; MJ Mihalic 11-11 serving.
Bridgeport 3, Cascade Christian Academy 1
BRIDGEPORT — The Bridgeport Fillies hosted Cascade Christian Academy on Sept. 28, winning in four sets, 25-19, 20-25, 26-25, 25-19.
Fillies head coach Zoe Baxley said she was impressed with her girls as well as the visiting team.
“We’re very proud of how our girls played,” Baxley said. “The CCA team played really well, with No. 3 from their team making some truly one-of-a-kind plays. It was a very entertaining game.”
Cashmere 3, Omak 0
Cashmere topped Omak in three games Sept. 30, 18-25, 14-25 and 17-25.
“I was excited about how the girls played together,” said Omak coach Brenda Worden. “Even though we fell 0-3, we competed well with Cashmere.
Omak stats - Sedeaju’ Michel 9-11 serving, 9-12 hitting, 11 digs, 2 blocks; Taya Graham 7-9 serving, 4-4 passing, 3 digs, 1 block; Grace Worden 8-9 serving, 3-4 hitting, 3 digs, 2 blocks; Coley Christoph 5-5 serving, 7 digs, 4 assists; Rowan Haigh 9-9 serving, 4-5 hitting, 10-13 passing, 8 digs; Savannah Romine 5-7 hitting, 4-4 passing, 6 blocks; Cassidy Coffell 5-6 serving, 29-38 passing, 20 digs; Halle Richter 5-5 hitting, 2-2 passing, 1 block.
Lake Roosevelt 3, Brewster 1
BREWSTER — Lake Roosevelt traveled to Brewster on Oct. 2 for a conference matchup against the Bears.
Brewster took the first set, 25-20, but then fell in the next three – 21-25, 16-25, 26-28. Brewster head coach Marcy Boesel saw some silver linings in her girls’ play and said she is looking forward to their next match.
“I was pleased with the energy and focus that our girls started and finished the match with on Saturday,” Boesel said. “We will keep working hard to get better.”
Brewster stats - Abi Boesel 20-22 serving, 6 aces, 8 kills, 11 digs, 9 assists, 2 blocks; Grace Becker 17-19 serving, 5 aces, 21 digs; Tori Hull 3-5 serving, 8 digs, 6 kills; Makena Kelly 14-15 serving, 4 aces, 12 digs, 10 assists, 5 kills; Maribel Perez 8-10 serving, 2 aces, 2 digs, 3 kills; Victoria Contreras 13-13 serving, 2 aces, 12 digs, 1 kill; Rae Najera 3-4 serving, 2 digs; Gimena Hurtado 3 digs, 2 kills; Perla Perez 1 dig, 1 assist, 1 block.
Scores
Brewster over Oroville (forfeit)
ACH 3, Mary Walker 2
ACH 3, Odessa 2
Manson 3, Lake Roosevelt 0
Pateros 3, Cascade Christian Academy 1
Tonasket 3, Curlew 0
Northport 3, Curlew 0
Entiat 3, Bridgeport 0
