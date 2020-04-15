OKANOGAN - Voters in southern Okanogan County and the Methow Valley will have the opportunity April 28 to decide on several medical-related measures.
Special elections are planned by:
-Okanogan-Douglas County Hospital District No. 1, one-year special levy.
The hospital is seeking an estimated 33 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation to raise $750,000. If the measure passes, the money would be used to fund hospital operations, primarily in the emergency room, said spokeswoman Jennifer Best.
Voters approved a levy lid lift in August 2016, bumping the collection amount from about 63 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation to 75 cents. In the same election hospitals requested a one-year excess levy, but the measure didn’t meet the supermajority requirement (60 percent yes) to pass.
With the lid lift, the hospital is collecting about 74 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation now.
“We were able to invest in some equipment and new patient furniture, such as beds and chairs for visitors,” Best said. “We also moved our clinic into the former Hillcrest House next door, then moved our emergency room to a more streamlined area of the hospital that was added on in the 1980s. Both of those moves helped us provide even better quality care.”
Property taxes make up about 5 percent of the hospital’s total revenue, she said.
-City of Brewster, emergency medical care and services levy.
The money, 50 cents per $1,000 if approved, would go to the south end emergency medical services district for operations, said Brewster City Clerk Misty Ruiz.
-City of Pateros, emergency medical care or emergency medical services levy.
The request is for a levy increase from 47 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation to 50 cents.
-Douglas-Okanogan Fire Protection District No. 15, emergency medical services property tax levy. The district includes south Okanogan County, the Methow Valley to Methow and the Bridgeport Bar area of Douglas County
Brewster, Pateros and the fire district are seeking approval of six-year levies of up to 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation, or $50 per year on property assessed at $100,000.
If the measures fail, the fire district said ambulance costs and response time could increase, services might get downgraded, an all-volunteer service could be possible or no emergency medical services would be available in the district.
The requests are dependent on each other, meaning all need to pass for any to pass.
-Okanogan County Fire Protection District No. 6, property tax levy for fire protection and emergency medical services.
The district is seeking funding for a new fire station and training facility in Winthrop, plus improvements to existing fire stations and adding equipment and firefighters.
The measure would add an estimated 17.5 cents to bring the assessment to 83 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. For the owner of property assessed at $300,000, the added property tax would be $52.20 per year, said the district.
District firefighters protect property with an assessed value of $1.2 billion.
Potential voters have until April 20 for online and mail-in registrations, and transfers, said the county auditor’s office. Anyone who is qualified to vote but not registered in Washington may register in person through April 28 at the Okanogan County Auditor’s Office, 149 N. Third Ave.
Registration forms are available from the auditor’s office, online at www.votewa.gov, and from the state Department of Licensing.
The auditor’s office will be open so voters may obtain replacement ballots, drop off voted ballots, obtain provisional ballots and use the accessible voting units from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until April 27. Election day hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Drop box locations are the 12 Tribes Resort Casino parking lot, Omak; Twisp Town Hall, 118 S. Glover St.; 180 Pateros Mall in the parking lot, Pateros, and the auditor’s office. Drop boxes close at 8 p.m. April 28.
Voters needing additional information or assistance with voter registration forms or voting may call (509) 422-7240. Voters unable to use the mail-in ballot may use the Accessible Voting Unit available at the County Auditor’s Office.
Mailed ballots do not require postage, but must be postmarked on or before election day.
