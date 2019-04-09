Markel paces Omak with round of 47
OROVILLE – Darin Whiteman of Lake Roosevelt finished with low round of 41 during a three-team high school competition March 28 at the Oroville Golf Club.
Whiteman, a senior, is seeking to qualify for the state 1B/2B tournament for the third straight year.
Omak was paced by Destyn Markel at 47 and Oroville was led by Sean Glover at 58.
“When we went up to Oroville, it was more of just a practice day,” Omak coach Nick Popelier said.
In girls’ play, Darbey Carleton led a group of four Oroville golfers with a 66.
“All of the golfers from Oroville that played today, both boys and girls, have never played golf before the season started,” said coach Bruce Perisho. “They are all beginners. They are picking up the game very well, given that this was their second time ever playing nine holes. The future is bright for Oroville golf.”
An Okanogan at Cascade game scheduled for March 26 was postponed because the Kodiaks’ course was not open.
The match eventually was rescheduled for April 8 at the Okanogan Valley Golf Club, which is open.
Also this week, Chelan is at Okanogan on Tuesday, April 9, and Okanogan takes on Omak at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, April 11. Both matches are at the Okanogan Valley Golf Club.
No results were received for Okanogan at Warden on March 28.
Boys
Oroville - 58, Sean Glovers. 74, David Johnson. 75, Evan Fleisher.
Omak – 47, Destyn Markel. 52, Brady Tonasket. 74, James Rodriguez.
Lake Roosevelt – 41, Darin Whiteman. 46, Derek Whiteman. 49, Daxton Whiteman. 49, Connor Emerson. 51, Levi Bob.
Girls
Oroville – 66, Darbey Carleton. 67, Maddie xx. 69, Katie Maynard. 70, Alexia Morales.
