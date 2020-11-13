90 years ago
(Nov. 7, 1930)
Forty-four students in Omak High School made the honor roll for the first six-week period. These students maintained an average of “B” or better. Those who made the honor roll are:
Margaret Aston, Helen Andrew, Don Courtright, Mary Gilbert, Myles Hendrick, Elizabeth Klessig, Ferne Kingsley, Vera Kinkaid, Beulah Morehouse, Margarete Pursley, Helen Staton, Marion Silverthorn, Louella Threewits.
Clark Copple, Kathleen Duncan, Quin DeMarsh, Dick Hartman, Jean Kermel, Marian Minnich, Yudeth Rogers, Maurice Smith, Ann Spiegelberg, Dorothy Threewits, Helen Williams, Gretchen Winger.
Edith Carney, Catherine Dunne, Joyce Hatcher, Marguerite Hood, Margaret Hampson, Luella Jensen, Zula Moorehouse, Wilma Smith, Gail Stapleton, Nellie Webster.
Nita Beak, June Bryden, George Clough, Helen Elgin, Marian Hatcher, Edna Johnson, Francis Kingsley, Bertha Purviance, Annie Lou Wright.
The unwritten law which for years has added to the protection nature gave porcupines no longer holds. Leo K. Couch, leader of rodent control, has just completed setting poison sets he estimates will kill from 6,000 to 30,000 of the animals in the Umatilla forest alone. The sets were placed in three sections of land in the northern part of the forest.
Prices: Bedroom dresser, $15; white enamel trim wood cookstove, $37.95; eight-piece walnut dining room suite, $114.75.
50 years ago
(Nov. 5, 1970)
“The hard work begins now,” said Omak School Superintendent Bob Engerbretson Wednesday as he reviewed the 62.4 percent voter approval of the $460,000 school bond issue by voters the previous day. “Our first step will be to work with the state to qualify the district’s plans for state funds,” he said. “We will be preparing documents and drawing plans in cooperation with teachers, administrators and state building consultants.”
Mrs. William A. Baines is the Omak-Okanogan chairwoman of the 13th annual Champagne Ball, which will be held at the Davenport Hotel in Spokane. The ball will begin with the traditional champagne hour in the lobby, followed by a dinner which will feature gourmet presentations of Washington state products.
Patsy A. Lain, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Travis Lain Jr. of Omak and a 1969 graduate of Omak High School, was among the 19 Spokane Falls Community College coeds who were tapped for membership in Selah, the school’s sophomore honorary service organization.
Prices: Three cans of tuna, 93 cents; five heads of lettuce for $1; 24-ounce package of hot dogs, $1.17; 1962 Oldsmobile, $295.
25 years ago
(Nov. 8, 1995)
Any group of three of more youths who police feel are looking for a fight will be asked to disperse, Omak Police Chief Ron Bailey said Nov. 1, citing state riot laws. Bailey’s warning follows growing concern over racial tensions among youth and several altercations Halloween night.
Mid-Valley Hospital and its nurses union broke off negotiations temporarily after discussions Nov. 1 showed both sides are far apart on three main issues and have large, differing opinions about them. John Aslakson, United Staff Nurses Union representative said the three main issues of wages, 12-hour or eight-hour shifts, and health benefits still need to be agreed upon.
The Pateros High School Billygoats beat Odessa 74-40 to clinch the Northeast B-8 League Championship Nov. 3. The Pateros offense was led by quarterback Patrick Hunter, who threw for 263 yards and five touchdowns. He completed 13 of 17 passes.
Prices: Riding lawnmower, $1,349.99; 19-inch TV, 219.99; 1994 Ford Taurus, $12,987.
10 years ago
(Nov. 10, 2010)
The Omak Stampede officially has a new queen for the upcoming year. Jonnie Raye Crossland, 17, Malott, was crowned Saturday night during the Omak Stampede’s annual banquet at the Elks Lodge. A smiling Crossland accepted the crown graciously from 2010 queen Michelle Demmitt during festivities following dinner.
The region’s “top cowboy” and other volunteers were recognized during the Stampede’s annual banquet. Cletis Lacey, 89, was presented the 2010 Hall of Fame Award for his volunteer work in Omak and other rodeos across the nation. Other honorees include Mike Ables, Committeeman of the Year; David Grooms, Rawhide Award winner; and Ben Buchert, John Justin Committee Person of the Year.
Voters returned Sheriff Frank Rogers and Treasurer Leah McCormack to their jobs for the next four years. County residents will have a new county commissioner (Jim DeTro), clerk (Charleen Groomes), and District Court judge (Henry “Hank” Rawson).
Prices: Steak dinner at the Wagon Wheel, $7.95; large pizza, $7.99; three-bedroom Omak home, $145,000.
Years ago is compiled by Chronicle Managing Editor Brock Hires. He can be reached at 509-826-1110 or via email at bhires@omakchronicle.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.