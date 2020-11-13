100 years ago
(Nov. 12, 1920)
Mrs. J. I. Pogue gave a report on early days in the community at the Presbyterian Missionary Society. As the first woman to arrive in the area 33 years earlier, she told fascinating tales of life on Pogue prairie or Pogue Flat, as it now is called.
Messrs. Earl White and E. A. Smith are opening a barber shop and pool room in the O’Conner block. The barber shop will have the most modern equipment, including shower and tub baths and opera chairs for the customers.
Riverside boosters are proposing an irrigation plan to water from behind a dam at McLaughlin’s falls north of Riverside to land adjacent to the Okanogan all the way down the river.
Cans, rubbish, weeds along the streets, etc., will be tackled in a giant city clean-up campaign this weekend.
The Central School PTA morals committee will be looking into public dances, traveling carnival companies and moving pictures of questionable worth.
75 years ago
(Nov. 15, 1945)
The fighting Pioneers defeated a scrappy Okanogan football squad 13-7 on a snowy field in the annual Armistice Day classic.
The Pomona Grange has passed a resolution asking the county commissioners to purchase an ambulance to be used especially for emergency trips to Spokane or Seattle.
E. G. Hubbert is head of a committee which will decorate downtown Omak for the holiday season for the first time since the beginning of the war.
The first power from Grand Coulee Dam will be available to the county by Aug. 1 of next year, Paul W. Hand, local PUD manager, reports.
Navy Lt. Earl Nansen has sent a vivid description of the recent devastating typhoon in the Pacific from his Okinawa-based minesweeper.
60 years ago
(Nov. 10, 1960)
Both hospital and library districts were approved by Okanogan County voters in the balloting this week. The nation’s new president, John F. Kennedy, received a 400-vote margin from county voters.
Four students from Spokane picked 200 boxes of apples at the Johnny Appleseed orchard to be sent to a mission school in Alaska which they formerly attended.
In the big Veterans Day clash this year, the Omak Pioneers face Okanogan for the second time of the season. The Bulldogs handed them their only defeat of the season in September.
Mike Schmidt got his first deer last weekend.
50 years ago
(Nov. 12, 1970)
Okanogan High School students have launched an effort to name their athletic fields and gymnasiums, and Monday invited Okanogan Chamber of Commerce members to contribute name suggestions. Students John O’Brien and Susan Kirk visited the chamber to extend the invitation.
Mr. and Mrs. George Dunckel of Omak have been selected as the 1970 Mr. and Mrs. Conservation Farmer of the Southeast Okanogan Soil and Water Conservation District. The Okanogan Kiwanis Club will honor George and Vivian at a noon luncheon on Wednesday at the Cariboo Inn.
Gae Atchison, senior, was elected homecoming queen and reigned at halftime at the football game Friday evening at Tonasket between Oroville and Tonasket. Her three princesses, Diane Long, junior; Pam Hamilton, sophomore, and Jamie Wilson, freshman, shared the honors.
25 years ago
(Nov. 15, 1995)
Private individuals who purchased surplus county computers last month were surprised to find themselves in possession of county records, including patient records from Okanogan County Mental Health. The two mental health computers sold at the auction were quickly brought back and the information deleted, mental health director Jim Blue emphasized.
Marilyn Anderson, Winthrop, recently won two bronze medals in the racquetball and gold competition at the Huntsman World Senior Games in St. George Utah. Anderson placed in the 55-59 age division.
Okanogan High School football coach Denny Neely has been named 1995 Caribou Trail League football Coach of The Year. Neely, who is in his first season at Okanogan, coached the Bulldogs to six wins and three losses.
Prices: Wet/dry vacuum, $89.99; 75-piece mechanic’s tool set, $53.99; 13-drawer tool chest, $269.98; one-bedroom house in Omak, $45,000.
10 years ago
(Nov. 17, 2010)
The Omak Library is open once again, with several upgrades and a few more to come. The building was closed in late September for renovations, which included new carpet, paint and lighting. Upgrades to the heating and cooling system and new windows are yet to be complete.
The Omak Pioneers were down. They certainly were not out. It was a lesson Zillah learned the hard way Saturday. Omak’s slumbering offense awoke in time to score two quick fourth quarter touchdowns to erase a 13-point deficit and snatch a 21-20 first-round Class 1A football playoff victory from the previously unbeaten Leopards.
Brewster’s volleyball team made the most of its second-ever trip to the state tournament, bringing home a seventh-place trophy after splitting four matches in two days. The Bears’ last state appearance came in 1989.
Prices: Beef stew meat, $2.49 per pound; pork sirloin steak, $1.99 per pound; turkey, $2.79 per pound.
Years ago is compiled by Chronicle Managing Editor Brock Hires. He can be reached at 509-826-1110 or via email at bhires@omakchronicle.com.
